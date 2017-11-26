264 Cumberland Street

Amenities

Perched high above the Brooklyn sky, in a converted Neo-Gothic church, you'll find one of the most unique and coolest apartments in the Ft. Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn. This historically significant property was converted into apartments in 2008.



Unit #9 is located in what was once the steeple of the church. The dramatic space boasts a soaring ceiling height, and original features including Stained Glass, operable skylights, and gorgeous exposed beams, paired with modern conveniences.



Enter this unit and you'll be aw struck by the dramatic vaulted ceiling. Light pours through the space. The large open kitchen has everything, including stainless steel Bosch appliances, and gorgeous marble countertops. There is a large bedroom downstairs and a full spa bathroom, complete with an air jet soaking tub. Access the upstairs by way of a spiral staircase, and you'll find a second sleeping loft and an in-unit Miele washer/ dryer. Gorgeous hardwood floors and HVAC throughout.



Located just one block from Ft. Greene Park - and near to many attractions including BAM, DeKalb Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Crunch gym, City Point Mall, Alamo Drafthouse, Barclays Center and more. Transportation options seem virtually unlimited with the C train at Lafayette Avenue & G at Fulton Street.



The Atlantic-Barclays stop is a 10-minute walk away with access to the B, D, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, 5 and LIRR.



