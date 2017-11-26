All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:39 PM

264 Cumberland Street

264 Cumberland St · (212) 913-9058
Location

264 Cumberland St, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9 · Avail. now

$4,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
Perched high above the Brooklyn sky, in a converted Neo-Gothic church, you'll find one of the most unique and coolest apartments in the Ft. Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn. This historically significant property was converted into apartments in 2008.

Unit #9 is located in what was once the steeple of the church. The dramatic space boasts a soaring ceiling height, and original features including Stained Glass, operable skylights, and gorgeous exposed beams, paired with modern conveniences.

Enter this unit and you'll be aw struck by the dramatic vaulted ceiling. Light pours through the space. The large open kitchen has everything, including stainless steel Bosch appliances, and gorgeous marble countertops. There is a large bedroom downstairs and a full spa bathroom, complete with an air jet soaking tub. Access the upstairs by way of a spiral staircase, and you'll find a second sleeping loft and an in-unit Miele washer/ dryer. Gorgeous hardwood floors and HVAC throughout.

Located just one block from Ft. Greene Park - and near to many attractions including BAM, DeKalb Market, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Crunch gym, City Point Mall, Alamo Drafthouse, Barclays Center and more. Transportation options seem virtually unlimited with the C train at Lafayette Avenue & G at Fulton Street.

The Atlantic-Barclays stop is a 10-minute walk away with access to the B, D, N, Q, R, 2, 3, 4, 5 and LIRR.

There's nothing like this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 Cumberland Street have any available units?
264 Cumberland Street has a unit available for $4,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 264 Cumberland Street have?
Some of 264 Cumberland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 Cumberland Street currently offering any rent specials?
264 Cumberland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 Cumberland Street pet-friendly?
No, 264 Cumberland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 264 Cumberland Street offer parking?
No, 264 Cumberland Street does not offer parking.
Does 264 Cumberland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 264 Cumberland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 Cumberland Street have a pool?
No, 264 Cumberland Street does not have a pool.
Does 264 Cumberland Street have accessible units?
No, 264 Cumberland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 264 Cumberland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 264 Cumberland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 264 Cumberland Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 264 Cumberland Street has units with air conditioning.
