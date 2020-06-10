258 Van Brunt Street

Amenities

dishwasher microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities

Private first floor -one bedroom floor thru with shared garden and a tree house! Everything is a little crooked and funky in this turn-of-the-century house, which is part of it's Brooklyn charm.

The apartment has a dishwasher and microwave and the laundromat is just one block away.

The apartment features a large garden in the back, with a huge two story tree house , you can hang out on the top level during summer nights and enjoy a drink. There is also a cast iron table and chairs and a wicker bench seat if you prefer to stay on terra firma!



The house is located at the northern end of main street Van Brunt, the "residustrial" stretch. The block is entirely residential on this side of the street and is surrounded by a manufacturing/commercial district with businesses as varied as import/export companies, glass shops and a the best coffee roaster in Brooklyn. One block south s is where the "residential" stretch begins and you'll find all the great bars, restaurants and shopping.

Fairway Market is just down the street and the local laundromat is one block away.

The wildly popular Citi Bike bike share rental program has several pickup/dropoff locations in Red Hook for treks into the City across the Brooklyn Bridge where you can drop them off at any of hundreds of locations and jump on the subway.

The Brooklyn Greenway bike path runs through Red Hook. The Greenway starts in Greenpoint, down through the Brooklyn Bridge Park and ends in Sunset Park. Farther south you can pick up the bike path to Coney Island under the Verrazano Bridge.



*Ground floor

*Private entrance

*Stove

*Microwave

*Dishwasher

*Shower

* Yard

* Treehouse