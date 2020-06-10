All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 258 Van Brunt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
258 Van Brunt Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:12 AM

258 Van Brunt Street

258 Van Brunt Street · (718) 834-1440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

258 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Red Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit #1 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
Private first floor -one bedroom floor thru with shared garden and a tree house! Everything is a little crooked and funky in this turn-of-the-century house, which is part of it's Brooklyn charm.
The apartment has a dishwasher and microwave and the laundromat is just one block away.
The apartment features a large garden in the back, with a huge two story tree house , you can hang out on the top level during summer nights and enjoy a drink. There is also a cast iron table and chairs and a wicker bench seat if you prefer to stay on terra firma!

The house is located at the northern end of main street Van Brunt, the "residustrial" stretch. The block is entirely residential on this side of the street and is surrounded by a manufacturing/commercial district with businesses as varied as import/export companies, glass shops and a the best coffee roaster in Brooklyn. One block south s is where the "residential" stretch begins and you'll find all the great bars, restaurants and shopping.
Fairway Market is just down the street and the local laundromat is one block away.
The wildly popular Citi Bike bike share rental program has several pickup/dropoff locations in Red Hook for treks into the City across the Brooklyn Bridge where you can drop them off at any of hundreds of locations and jump on the subway.
The Brooklyn Greenway bike path runs through Red Hook. The Greenway starts in Greenpoint, down through the Brooklyn Bridge Park and ends in Sunset Park. Farther south you can pick up the bike path to Coney Island under the Verrazano Bridge.

*Ground floor
*Private entrance
*Stove
*Microwave
*Dishwasher
*Shower
* Yard
* Treehouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Van Brunt Street have any available units?
258 Van Brunt Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 258 Van Brunt Street currently offering any rent specials?
258 Van Brunt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Van Brunt Street pet-friendly?
No, 258 Van Brunt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 258 Van Brunt Street offer parking?
No, 258 Van Brunt Street does not offer parking.
Does 258 Van Brunt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Van Brunt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Van Brunt Street have a pool?
No, 258 Van Brunt Street does not have a pool.
Does 258 Van Brunt Street have accessible units?
No, 258 Van Brunt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Van Brunt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 Van Brunt Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Van Brunt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Van Brunt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 258 Van Brunt Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity