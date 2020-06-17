254 South 1st Street

Amenities

SOUTHSIDE GEM in WILLIAMSBURG - Incredible Three Bedroom 2 Bath Penthouse Duplex with pvt balcony off one of the bedrooms & very large pvt roofdeck of the master bedroom!The sprawling kitchen and living room area is perfect to host a few of your guests. Bright and sunny, this apartment has northwest, southwest + southeast exposure.Building is equipped with laundry in the basement, protected entrance gate, and an option for an in apartment alarm system.All the bedrooms have plenty of closet space, plus there's extra closets in the hallway area. The master bedroom has the roof deck attached to it, as well as pvt bathroom. The second bedroom downstairs has a pvt balcony. Most of the rooms have AC sockets for easy install.C-town is a block away for absolute necessities, with your higher end markets, boutiques and eateries in the same radius. Location is unbeatable quiet and off the busy Bedford Ave strip.This gem is 3 flights up.Available for a July 1st move-inNo pets :( (sorry)- Winter Storage available in the cellar at owner discretion