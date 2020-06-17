All apartments in Brooklyn
254 South 1st Street

254 South 1st Street · (917) 300-1902
Location

254 South 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit PH-B · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
SOUTHSIDE GEM in WILLIAMSBURG - Incredible Three Bedroom 2 Bath Penthouse Duplex with pvt balcony off one of the bedrooms & very large pvt roofdeck of the master bedroom!The sprawling kitchen and living room area is perfect to host a few of your guests. Bright and sunny, this apartment has northwest, southwest + southeast exposure.Building is equipped with laundry in the basement, protected entrance gate, and an option for an in apartment alarm system.All the bedrooms have plenty of closet space, plus there's extra closets in the hallway area. The master bedroom has the roof deck attached to it, as well as pvt bathroom. The second bedroom downstairs has a pvt balcony. Most of the rooms have AC sockets for easy install.C-town is a block away for absolute necessities, with your higher end markets, boutiques and eateries in the same radius. Location is unbeatable quiet and off the busy Bedford Ave strip.This gem is 3 flights up.Available for a July 1st move-inNo pets :( (sorry)- Winter Storage available in the cellar at owner discretion

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 South 1st Street have any available units?
254 South 1st Street has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 254 South 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
254 South 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 South 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 254 South 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 254 South 1st Street offer parking?
No, 254 South 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 254 South 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 South 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 South 1st Street have a pool?
No, 254 South 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 254 South 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 254 South 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 254 South 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 South 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 South 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 254 South 1st Street has units with air conditioning.
