252 16 Street

Welcome to a wonderful opportunity, to live in Brooklyn's most desired location. This private unit located in a two family home on 16th street between 6th and 7th Avenue's offers a warm and simplistic living environment.The unit offers refreshing natural sunlight , as well as generous storage, built in shelves and hanging options.The living area has a decorative fireplace , recessed lighting with dimmers and can accommodate moderate living room furniture while the kitchen offers its own alcove space for a dining table or work area. You wont have an issue with cabinets, or counter space with this kitchen which also has its own window , perfect for cooking and a breeze.The bedroom can fit a queen size frame, and leads to a garden that is private and maybe used for outdoor eating, planting and relaxation.Pets are not accepted, credit and income must meet requirements.