All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 252 16 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
252 16 Street
Last updated June 30 2020 at 2:29 AM

252 16 Street

252 16th Street · (718) 923-9601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

252 16th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Welcome to a wonderful opportunity, to live in Brooklyn's most desired location. This private unit located in a two family home on 16th street between 6th and 7th Avenue's offers a warm and simplistic living environment.The unit offers refreshing natural sunlight , as well as generous storage, built in shelves and hanging options.The living area has a decorative fireplace , recessed lighting with dimmers and can accommodate moderate living room furniture while the kitchen offers its own alcove space for a dining table or work area. You wont have an issue with cabinets, or counter space with this kitchen which also has its own window , perfect for cooking and a breeze.The bedroom can fit a queen size frame, and leads to a garden that is private and maybe used for outdoor eating, planting and relaxation.Pets are not accepted, credit and income must meet requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 252 16 Street have any available units?
252 16 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 252 16 Street currently offering any rent specials?
252 16 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 252 16 Street pet-friendly?
No, 252 16 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 252 16 Street offer parking?
No, 252 16 Street does not offer parking.
Does 252 16 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 252 16 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 252 16 Street have a pool?
No, 252 16 Street does not have a pool.
Does 252 16 Street have accessible units?
No, 252 16 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 252 16 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 252 16 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 252 16 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 252 16 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 252 16 Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity