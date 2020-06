Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated

Prime Park Slope Rental Coming Soon. This building is right between 5th and 6th avenues in Park Slope. The owners are currently rehabbing the kitchen. There will be new appliances, cabinets, counters, and more. A new dishwasher will top of the rehab. Check back next week for updated photos showing the construction. The place should be ready for a 6/15 move in. Contact me now for a video tour of how it is pre-rehab.