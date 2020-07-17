245 Hawthorne Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Large 1.5BR in Laundry Bldg Close to Park Right By 2/5 Trains! PLG!.APARTMENT FEATURES:APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 Large Bedroom w/ Closet- 1 Small Bedroom (Office Space)- Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances- Spacious Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- 1 Fully Tiled Bathroom- Recently Renovated- Heat & Hot Water Included- Elevator/Laundry Building- Live-in Super.This Beautiful 1.5 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Lefferts Gardens has to offer!!!.Applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule a viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com