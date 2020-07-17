All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 245 Hawthorne Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
245 Hawthorne Street
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

245 Hawthorne Street

245 Hawthorne Street · (619) 850-5547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Flatbush
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

245 Hawthorne Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Large 1.5BR in Laundry Bldg Close to Park Right By 2/5 Trains! PLG!.APARTMENT FEATURES:APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 Large Bedroom w/ Closet- 1 Small Bedroom (Office Space)- Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances- Spacious Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- 1 Fully Tiled Bathroom- Recently Renovated- Heat & Hot Water Included- Elevator/Laundry Building- Live-in Super.This Beautiful 1.5 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Lefferts Gardens has to offer!!!.Applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule a viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Hawthorne Street have any available units?
245 Hawthorne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 245 Hawthorne Street have?
Some of 245 Hawthorne Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 Hawthorne Street currently offering any rent specials?
245 Hawthorne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Hawthorne Street pet-friendly?
No, 245 Hawthorne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 245 Hawthorne Street offer parking?
No, 245 Hawthorne Street does not offer parking.
Does 245 Hawthorne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Hawthorne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Hawthorne Street have a pool?
No, 245 Hawthorne Street does not have a pool.
Does 245 Hawthorne Street have accessible units?
No, 245 Hawthorne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Hawthorne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Hawthorne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Hawthorne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Hawthorne Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 245 Hawthorne Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity