245 Avenue U

Amenities

gym conference room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities conference room gym

Bensonhurst Prime Commercial Office space 8000 Square feet available start July 1st, 2020. Current tenant the MTA until 6/30,2020. There are several private office spaces and conference rooms for use for any type of business .

Some potential uses are for :

Large Nationwide Insurance companies ,Law firms, Title companies, Realty Management Or Medical , Banking, Automotive offices, And National Fitness chain. The 8000 square feet is less than $18.00 a sq.foot..... Showings only to serious inquires.

Real estate Taxes & other expense will be discussed , terms etc.