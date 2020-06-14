All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:27 AM

245 Avenue U

245 Avenue U · (718) 336-1144
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

245 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY 11223
Gravesend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 8000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
gym
Bensonhurst Prime Commercial Office space 8000 Square feet available start July 1st, 2020. Current tenant the MTA until 6/30,2020. There are several private office spaces and conference rooms for use for any type of business .
Some potential uses are for :
Large Nationwide Insurance companies ,Law firms, Title companies, Realty Management Or Medical , Banking, Automotive offices, And National Fitness chain. The 8000 square feet is less than $18.00 a sq.foot..... Showings only to serious inquires.
Real estate Taxes & other expense will be discussed , terms etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 Avenue U have any available units?
245 Avenue U has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 245 Avenue U currently offering any rent specials?
245 Avenue U isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 Avenue U pet-friendly?
No, 245 Avenue U is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 245 Avenue U offer parking?
No, 245 Avenue U does not offer parking.
Does 245 Avenue U have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 Avenue U does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 Avenue U have a pool?
No, 245 Avenue U does not have a pool.
Does 245 Avenue U have accessible units?
No, 245 Avenue U does not have accessible units.
Does 245 Avenue U have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 Avenue U does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 245 Avenue U have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 Avenue U does not have units with air conditioning.
