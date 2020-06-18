Amenities
Welcome to 2424 Dean Street!This beautiful brick building has recently been gut-renovated and located in Crown Heights. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. The bathroom is tiled and has a deep-soaking tub for maximum relaxation. Amenities include central A/C and central heat.The apartment has hardwood floors, high ceilings, and tons of natural light throughout. The building itself has a spacious outdoor area, free wifi for all residents and laundry in the basement.