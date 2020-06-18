All apartments in Brooklyn
2424 Dean Street

2424 Dean Street · (718) 384-5304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2424 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,238

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Welcome to 2424 Dean Street!This beautiful brick building has recently been gut-renovated and located in Crown Heights. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. The bathroom is tiled and has a deep-soaking tub for maximum relaxation. Amenities include central A/C and central heat.The apartment has hardwood floors, high ceilings, and tons of natural light throughout. The building itself has a spacious outdoor area, free wifi for all residents and laundry in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Dean Street have any available units?
2424 Dean Street has a unit available for $2,238 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2424 Dean Street have?
Some of 2424 Dean Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 2424 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 2424 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 2424 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 2424 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 2424 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 2424 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 Dean Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2424 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2424 Dean Street has units with air conditioning.
