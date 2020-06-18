Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Welcome to 2424 Dean Street!This beautiful brick building has recently been gut-renovated and located in Crown Heights. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. The bathroom is tiled and has a deep-soaking tub for maximum relaxation. Amenities include central A/C and central heat.The apartment has hardwood floors, high ceilings, and tons of natural light throughout. The building itself has a spacious outdoor area, free wifi for all residents and laundry in the basement.