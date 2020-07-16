All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 241 Ocean Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
241 Ocean Parkway
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:26 PM

241 Ocean Parkway

241 Ocean Parkway · (718) 210-4032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

241 Ocean Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit B4 · Avail. now

$3,450

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
Spacious, renovated true four bedroom/two bath apartment on sunny Ocean Parkway! This rental is the perfect mix of new and old! Original details remain while stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer, and two updated bathrooms bring this 1920's home into the 21st century. All four bedrooms are large enough for queen sized beds and have ample closet space. Convenient and beautiful, this location offers excellent proximity to Prospect Park, transportation, and many restaurants and shops!Easy to access bike storage is offered in this impeccably maintained building.Pets allowed case-by-case. Available for a 7/15 move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Ocean Parkway have any available units?
241 Ocean Parkway has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 241 Ocean Parkway have?
Some of 241 Ocean Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Ocean Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
241 Ocean Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Ocean Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 Ocean Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 241 Ocean Parkway offer parking?
No, 241 Ocean Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 241 Ocean Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 Ocean Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Ocean Parkway have a pool?
No, 241 Ocean Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 241 Ocean Parkway have accessible units?
No, 241 Ocean Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Ocean Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 Ocean Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 241 Ocean Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 Ocean Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 241 Ocean Parkway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity