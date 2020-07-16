241 Ocean Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage

Spacious, renovated true four bedroom/two bath apartment on sunny Ocean Parkway! This rental is the perfect mix of new and old! Original details remain while stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher), an in-unit Bosch washer/dryer, and two updated bathrooms bring this 1920's home into the 21st century. All four bedrooms are large enough for queen sized beds and have ample closet space. Convenient and beautiful, this location offers excellent proximity to Prospect Park, transportation, and many restaurants and shops!Easy to access bike storage is offered in this impeccably maintained building.Pets allowed case-by-case. Available for a 7/15 move in.