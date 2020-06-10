All apartments in Brooklyn
240 Gates Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:18 PM

240 Gates Avenue

240 Gates Avenue · (718) 208-1933
Location

240 Gates Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No Fee.
Bright, thoughtfully renovated 1 bedroom in Prospect Heights. Beautiful one bedroom apartment on the top floor in an owner occupied building. Completely renovated with hardwood floors and throughout details. Light bedroom fits a queen sized bed. Large kitchen features lots of storage, a zinc counter top and vintage farm sink. Bathroom is marble tiled with bathtub. Bright windowed living room has a large closet.

The apartment has many charming details including storage nooks and old schoolhouse doors. Near C, B, Q, 2, 3 trains. Close to Prospect Park, Farmers, Market, Brooklyn Central Library, the Brooklyn Museum, Brooklyn Botanic Gardens as well as many restaurants and bars. Pets upon approval. Guarantors accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Gates Avenue have any available units?
240 Gates Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 240 Gates Avenue have?
Some of 240 Gates Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Gates Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
240 Gates Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Gates Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 240 Gates Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 240 Gates Avenue offer parking?
No, 240 Gates Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 240 Gates Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Gates Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Gates Avenue have a pool?
No, 240 Gates Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 240 Gates Avenue have accessible units?
No, 240 Gates Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Gates Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Gates Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Gates Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Gates Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
