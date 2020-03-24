All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 240 Crown St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
240 Crown St
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:41 AM

240 Crown St

240 Crown Street · (347) 427-5396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

240 Crown Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!

Watch a video tour: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FPlFua26i-KqKUnaIKSQENhUe7PjeEa4/view?usp=sharing

Large, renovated, 2 bedroom in an elevator building. Few blocks to the best of Prospect Park.

Did you know the first ever museum specifically for children is in Crown Heights?

Key Features:
- Photos of a similar unit in the building, apartment occupied, available for April move-in
- Stand-alone kitchen with tons of cabinet space (minus the dishwasher)
- Large bedrooms with closets
- Convenient location near Eastern Parkway with various shopping, dining and entertainment options
- Right next to 2, 3 and 4 trains

Requirements:
- Credit minimum of 700
- Income x40 the monthly rent

Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- Lightning-fast applications to all Keyo apartments
- Apply on-the-go

Unit Amenities:
- Hardwood floors
- Queen size br
- Stainless steel appliances
- High Ceilings
- Natural Light
- Renovated Bathroom
- Renovated Kitchen

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5613178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Crown St have any available units?
240 Crown St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 240 Crown St have?
Some of 240 Crown St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Crown St currently offering any rent specials?
240 Crown St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Crown St pet-friendly?
No, 240 Crown St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 240 Crown St offer parking?
No, 240 Crown St does not offer parking.
Does 240 Crown St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 Crown St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Crown St have a pool?
No, 240 Crown St does not have a pool.
Does 240 Crown St have accessible units?
No, 240 Crown St does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Crown St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 Crown St has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 Crown St have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 Crown St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 240 Crown St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity