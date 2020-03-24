240 Crown St

Amenities

To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!



Watch a video tour: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FPlFua26i-KqKUnaIKSQENhUe7PjeEa4/view?usp=sharing



Large, renovated, 2 bedroom in an elevator building. Few blocks to the best of Prospect Park.



Did you know the first ever museum specifically for children is in Crown Heights?



Key Features:

- Photos of a similar unit in the building, apartment occupied, available for April move-in

- Stand-alone kitchen with tons of cabinet space (minus the dishwasher)

- Large bedrooms with closets

- Convenient location near Eastern Parkway with various shopping, dining and entertainment options

- Right next to 2, 3 and 4 trains



Requirements:

- Credit minimum of 700

- Income x40 the monthly rent



Why rent through Keyo?

- No broker fee

- Lightning-fast applications to all Keyo apartments

- Apply on-the-go



Unit Amenities:

- Hardwood floors

- Queen size br

- Stainless steel appliances

- High Ceilings

- Natural Light

- Renovated Bathroom

- Renovated Kitchen



No Pets Allowed



