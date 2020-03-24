240 Crown St

Amenities
To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we offer a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Book a tour for more information. Stay safe and healthy!
Watch a video tour: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FPlFua26i-KqKUnaIKSQENhUe7PjeEa4/view?usp=sharing
Large, renovated, 2 bedroom in an elevator building. Few blocks to the best of Prospect Park.
Did you know the first ever museum specifically for children is in Crown Heights?
Key Features:
- Photos of a similar unit in the building, apartment occupied, available for April move-in
- Stand-alone kitchen with tons of cabinet space (minus the dishwasher)
- Large bedrooms with closets
- Convenient location near Eastern Parkway with various shopping, dining and entertainment options
- Right next to 2, 3 and 4 trains
Requirements:
- Credit minimum of 700
- Income x40 the monthly rent
Why rent through Keyo?
- No broker fee
- Lightning-fast applications to all Keyo apartments
- Apply on-the-go
Unit Amenities:
- Hardwood floors
- Queen size br
- Stainless steel appliances
- High Ceilings
- Natural Light
- Renovated Bathroom
- Renovated Kitchen
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5613178)