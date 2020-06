Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

This updated two bedroom plus, one bath apartment is everything you have been searching for. Get the space you need in the location you want. The apartment sits on the upper floor of a two family house in a peaceful part of Williamsburg. The flexible layout allows for any number of living/bedroom space configurations. The full width living room and kitchen, as well as the bedrooms have natural light all around, plus you have two additional rooms to use as office or nursery. The kitchen opens right onto your spacious living room making conversation and entertaining a breeze and your guests will admire the original details. 239 Withers is situated a few short blocks from the Graham Ave L stop and surrounded by every convenience you could want or need.