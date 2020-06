Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar doorman on-site laundry

NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH STEPS AWAY FROM SUBWAY!CONTACT US NOW FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Apartment Features:- Very Spacious 3BD Layout- Newly Renovated Kitchen and Bathrooms!- All Stainless Steel Appliances and Dishwasher!- Wide-Plank Hardwood Flooring - Large Skylight and Tons of Natural Light!- Extremely Tall 12ft Ceilings!Building Features: - Virtual Doorman Security System- In-Building Laundry Room- Great Location Steps Away from Subway and Citi-Bike Stations- Near Tons of Great Restaurants, Bars and Coffee Shops!