Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

239 Corbin Place

239 Corbin Place · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

239 Corbin Place, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Manhattan Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
sauna
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
sauna
Welcome home, 239 Corbin place is a fully detached Two-family home sitting on a large 40100 lot. Located on one of Manhattan Beach's best beach blocks you would be hard pressed to find a home in a better location. Boasting almost 3,000 square feet of living space, you'll enjoy the convenience of four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plenty of room for a growing family. The owner spared no expense in renovating this home, enjoy radiant heat through out, surround sound a huge well-equipped chef like kitchen, a sauna, tons of closet space, each bath is also renovated. The summertime will be amazing, you have a large back yard/patio great for hosting and BBQs and again the beach is literally steps from your new home. Come find out what the hype is about, Manhattan Beach is one of Brooklyns best kept secrets. Only minutes from transportation, the bustling night life of Emmons avenue and all that South Brooklyn has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Corbin Place have any available units?
239 Corbin Place has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 239 Corbin Place have?
Some of 239 Corbin Place's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and sauna. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Corbin Place currently offering any rent specials?
239 Corbin Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Corbin Place pet-friendly?
No, 239 Corbin Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 239 Corbin Place offer parking?
No, 239 Corbin Place does not offer parking.
Does 239 Corbin Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Corbin Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Corbin Place have a pool?
No, 239 Corbin Place does not have a pool.
Does 239 Corbin Place have accessible units?
No, 239 Corbin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Corbin Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Corbin Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Corbin Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Corbin Place does not have units with air conditioning.
