Welcome home, 239 Corbin place is a fully detached Two-family home sitting on a large 40100 lot. Located on one of Manhattan Beach's best beach blocks you would be hard pressed to find a home in a better location. Boasting almost 3,000 square feet of living space, you'll enjoy the convenience of four bedrooms and four bathrooms, plenty of room for a growing family. The owner spared no expense in renovating this home, enjoy radiant heat through out, surround sound a huge well-equipped chef like kitchen, a sauna, tons of closet space, each bath is also renovated. The summertime will be amazing, you have a large back yard/patio great for hosting and BBQs and again the beach is literally steps from your new home. Come find out what the hype is about, Manhattan Beach is one of Brooklyns best kept secrets. Only minutes from transportation, the bustling night life of Emmons avenue and all that South Brooklyn has to offer.