All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 236 East 5th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
236 East 5th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:24 AM

236 East 5th Street

236 East 5th Street · (917) 903-7017
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

236 East 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11218
Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Currently Occupied until 6/30/20 / Virtual Tour AboveAvailable July 15th --- 1yr or 2 yr lease optionsGorgeous fully gut-renovated 1 bedroom parlor level, floor-thru apartment with loads of amenities!-ALL Utilities (Cooking Gas, Central A/C, Electricity, Heat) included in rent except WATER-- (quarterly water bill will be split 4 ways between owner and tenants)-Deck & Garden--Your OWN Over-sized Sunny, south-facing, custom-designed deck in addition to shared serene rear yard-Central A/C throughout-Free additional Storage on-premises-On-Site Laundry This lovely Kensington/Windsor Terrace one-bedroom apartment combines modern updates with coveted original details and sought-after outdoor space in a quintessential Brownstone Brooklyn neighborhood.Original millwork, custom lighting and gleaming hardwood floors set a warm and inviting tone in this full parlor-floor home. Enter the sunny, rear-facing great room to find a thoughtfully designed chef's kitchen featuring ample granite-topped cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting and full-size, stainless steel appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator plus a dishwasher, gas range and built-in microwave. The massive breakfast bar/ island provides space for casual dining while a dramatic pier mirror decorates the adjacent living/dining area. Just outside the back door, your OWN south-facing sunny extra-large deck welcomes quiet lounging and al fresco dining.From the great room, open original pocket doors to reveal a charming, flexible living space that leads to the oversized front bedroom complete with an original decorative fireplace and bay window. The gut-renovated bathroom includes handsome tile work and a frameless glass shower among other fine touches. There are two deep closets with overhead storage and another conveniently situated just outside your entry, plus additional on-site storage downstairs. Set at the intersection of Windsor Terrace and Kensington, this home is surrounded by tree-lined residential streets, shopping, and wide-open green spaces. Beautiful 526-acre Prospect Park is just three blocks away, with easy access to transportation with F and G trains within 5 minutes from your front door and B and Q trains just a bit further.236 East 5th Street is a non-smoking boutique townhouse rental building offering 2 beautiful outdoor spaces, central laundry, and free additional storage. One Small pet upon approval (non-refundable one-time $100 Pet Fee and a one-time 15% broker fee will apply).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 100
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 East 5th Street have any available units?
236 East 5th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 236 East 5th Street have?
Some of 236 East 5th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 East 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
236 East 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 East 5th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 236 East 5th Street is pet friendly.
Does 236 East 5th Street offer parking?
No, 236 East 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 236 East 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 East 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 East 5th Street have a pool?
No, 236 East 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 236 East 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 236 East 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 236 East 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 236 East 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 236 East 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 236 East 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 236 East 5th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity