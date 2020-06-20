236 East 5th Street

Amenities

Currently Occupied until 6/30/20 / Virtual Tour AboveAvailable July 15th --- 1yr or 2 yr lease optionsGorgeous fully gut-renovated 1 bedroom parlor level, floor-thru apartment with loads of amenities!-ALL Utilities (Cooking Gas, Central A/C, Electricity, Heat) included in rent except WATER-- (quarterly water bill will be split 4 ways between owner and tenants)-Deck & Garden--Your OWN Over-sized Sunny, south-facing, custom-designed deck in addition to shared serene rear yard-Central A/C throughout-Free additional Storage on-premises-On-Site Laundry This lovely Kensington/Windsor Terrace one-bedroom apartment combines modern updates with coveted original details and sought-after outdoor space in a quintessential Brownstone Brooklyn neighborhood.Original millwork, custom lighting and gleaming hardwood floors set a warm and inviting tone in this full parlor-floor home. Enter the sunny, rear-facing great room to find a thoughtfully designed chef's kitchen featuring ample granite-topped cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting and full-size, stainless steel appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator plus a dishwasher, gas range and built-in microwave. The massive breakfast bar/ island provides space for casual dining while a dramatic pier mirror decorates the adjacent living/dining area. Just outside the back door, your OWN south-facing sunny extra-large deck welcomes quiet lounging and al fresco dining.From the great room, open original pocket doors to reveal a charming, flexible living space that leads to the oversized front bedroom complete with an original decorative fireplace and bay window. The gut-renovated bathroom includes handsome tile work and a frameless glass shower among other fine touches. There are two deep closets with overhead storage and another conveniently situated just outside your entry, plus additional on-site storage downstairs. Set at the intersection of Windsor Terrace and Kensington, this home is surrounded by tree-lined residential streets, shopping, and wide-open green spaces. Beautiful 526-acre Prospect Park is just three blocks away, with easy access to transportation with F and G trains within 5 minutes from your front door and B and Q trains just a bit further.236 East 5th Street is a non-smoking boutique townhouse rental building offering 2 beautiful outdoor spaces, central laundry, and free additional storage. One Small pet upon approval (non-refundable one-time $100 Pet Fee and a one-time 15% broker fee will apply).