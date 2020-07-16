All apartments in Brooklyn
234 North 9th Street

234 N 9th St · (646) 403-0661
Location

234 N 9th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$5,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Within the heart of Williamsburg, true and authentic loft available for July 15th or August 1st in The Sophia Lofts. Two bedrooms plus home office with two mintly renovated bathrooms, and walk-in closet set within the master suite. With a living space large enough to house a dining area and separate entertainment space, modern appliances and counter space galore speak for the stylized open kitchen. Timber beams, full walls of exposed brick, fourteen foot ceilings and eleven oversized windows breathe a steady flow of life and character into this impressive space. Custom features include shelved office area, vented range stove and vented washer / dryer. Miele dishwasher, maple hardwood flooring, and centralized AC and Heat. Landscaped common outdoor space rarely used by others in the building. Available for July 15th or August 1st. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 North 9th Street have any available units?
234 North 9th Street has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 234 North 9th Street have?
Some of 234 North 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 North 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
234 North 9th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 North 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 234 North 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 234 North 9th Street offer parking?
No, 234 North 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 234 North 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 North 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 North 9th Street have a pool?
No, 234 North 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 234 North 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 234 North 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 North 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 North 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 North 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 234 North 9th Street has units with air conditioning.
