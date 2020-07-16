234 North 9th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Within the heart of Williamsburg, true and authentic loft available for July 15th or August 1st in The Sophia Lofts. Two bedrooms plus home office with two mintly renovated bathrooms, and walk-in closet set within the master suite. With a living space large enough to house a dining area and separate entertainment space, modern appliances and counter space galore speak for the stylized open kitchen. Timber beams, full walls of exposed brick, fourteen foot ceilings and eleven oversized windows breathe a steady flow of life and character into this impressive space. Custom features include shelved office area, vented range stove and vented washer / dryer. Miele dishwasher, maple hardwood flooring, and centralized AC and Heat. Landscaped common outdoor space rarely used by others in the building. Available for July 15th or August 1st. No pets.