23 Park Street -Apt. 6

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Large, spacious 2BR, non-railroad layout (Bedrooms are on opposite ends of the apartment) with living area and kitchen in the middle. Recently renovated, high ceilings, nice closets (1 in each bedroom), light, quiet neighbors and block. Cool backyard shared by all tenants. 2nd floor walk up. Heat & hot water included.

Delightful building on quiet, tree-lined street. Great backyard. Residents are great, fun, and respectful. Wonderful building to call home. Laundromat on the corner. Couple of blocks from JMZ trains at Flushing Ave-15 minute ride into Manhattan.