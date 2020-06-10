All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
23 Park Street -Apt. 6
23 Park Street -Apt. 6

23 Park St · (201) 383-4766
Brooklyn
Location

23 Park St, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bushwick

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Large, spacious 2BR, non-railroad layout (Bedrooms are on opposite ends of the apartment) with living area and kitchen in the middle. Recently renovated, high ceilings, nice closets (1 in each bedroom), light, quiet neighbors and block. Cool backyard shared by all tenants. 2nd floor walk up. Heat & hot water included.
Delightful building on quiet, tree-lined street. Great backyard. Residents are great, fun, and respectful. Wonderful building to call home. Laundromat on the corner. Couple of blocks from JMZ trains at Flushing Ave-15 minute ride into Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 have any available units?
23 Park Street -Apt. 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 have?
Some of 23 Park Street -Apt. 6's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 currently offering any rent specials?
23 Park Street -Apt. 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 pet-friendly?
No, 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 offer parking?
No, 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 does not offer parking.
Does 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 have a pool?
No, 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 does not have a pool.
Does 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 have accessible units?
No, 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Park Street -Apt. 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
