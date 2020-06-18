229 St. Johns Place

Amenities

recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Spacious 1BR with plenty of room for a king bed plus furniture. Lots of closet space, a brand new bathroom, new kitchen, new appliances, new cabinets and a very tasteful coat of contrasting accent paint.



The location could not be better with the 2,3 trains at Grand Army Plaza just down the block and the grandeur of Prospect Park just beyond it.



Eating, drinking and leisure spots abound all over 7th Avenue. The gym, banking, laundry and anything else one could want are around the corner on Flatbush Ave.



Call anytime for more info.