229 St. Johns Place
229 St. Johns Place

229 Saint Johns Place · (631) 466-1399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 Saint Johns Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
Spacious 1BR with plenty of room for a king bed plus furniture.  Lots of closet space, a brand new bathroom, new kitchen, new appliances, new cabinets and a very tasteful coat of contrasting accent paint.

The location could not be better with the 2,3 trains at Grand Army Plaza just down the block and the grandeur of Prospect Park just beyond it.

Eating, drinking and leisure spots abound all over 7th Avenue.  The gym, banking, laundry and anything else one could want are around the corner on Flatbush Ave.

Call anytime for more info. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 St. Johns Place have any available units?
229 St. Johns Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 229 St. Johns Place currently offering any rent specials?
229 St. Johns Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 St. Johns Place pet-friendly?
No, 229 St. Johns Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 229 St. Johns Place offer parking?
No, 229 St. Johns Place does not offer parking.
Does 229 St. Johns Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 St. Johns Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 St. Johns Place have a pool?
No, 229 St. Johns Place does not have a pool.
Does 229 St. Johns Place have accessible units?
No, 229 St. Johns Place does not have accessible units.
Does 229 St. Johns Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 St. Johns Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 229 St. Johns Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 St. Johns Place does not have units with air conditioning.
