Newly renovated 1.5 bedroom apartment on a picturesque street in beautiful Park Slope is now available for rent. This amazing Brooklyn home is conveniently located less than one block from the F, G & R lines at the 4th Avenue-9th Street.<br> <br> The skylight in the apartment offers a daily dose of plentiful natural light deep in the interior of your new pad. Plus the bathroom is designed and renovated to give you a 4-star feel. Overall the apartment offers that much-needed breath of fresh air due to its open & clean design. Pets are welcome! Call today to view while this temporary landlord incentive is still in place.