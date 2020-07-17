All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
225 Schermerhorn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
225 Schermerhorn Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

225 Schermerhorn Street

225 Schermerhorn Street · (917) 659-2937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Downtown Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

225 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-E · Avail. now

$2,923

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
rent controlled
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
lobby
rent controlled
Stunning, modern one bedroom with an open layout and over-sized windows in a full-service, amenity-rich building at the charismatic convergence of Boerum Hill and Downtown Brooklyn. The apartment features an open kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, sleek custom cabinetry, and black quartz countertops, a sizable, bright living room, a king-sized bedroom with double closets, and a luxury bathroom with soaking tub and ample storage. The apartment also offers a third closet, beautiful cheery wood strip flooring, recessed lighting, central air, and solar shades. All photos are of the actual unit!

At the intersection of two classic Brooklyn neighborhoods, The Addison unites the urbane sophistication and streetwise style that defines the iconic borough. Developed in 2011, the building features cutting-edge amenities including 24-hour doorman and concierge services, a newly redesigned lobby and front entrance, sprawling fitness center and health club with skylights, furnished and landscaped outdoor space with grilling stations and sun terrace, delightful residents' lounge, storage units, bicycle storage, cold storage, laundry, parking, and more. Pets are welcomed!

Wonderfully wedged between dynamic, energetic Downtown Brooklyn and iconic, charming Boerum Hill, The Addison's location offers the ultimate Brooklyn experience with a multitude of fantastic restaurants, neighborhood bars, lovely tree-lined blocks of brownstones and row houses, chic boutiques, antique shops, green spaces, and subway lines within a few blocks. The A, C, and G lines are immediately adjacent to the building with ten more lines nearby and expansive, state-of-the-art Chelsea Piers Brooklyn is one block away.

This is a RENT-STABILIZED UNIT! Also, the owner is offering two free months on a 14-months lease! Net effective rent is $2,923/month. The pre-concession number is $3410/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 225 Schermerhorn Street have any available units?
225 Schermerhorn Street has a unit available for $2,923 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 225 Schermerhorn Street have?
Some of 225 Schermerhorn Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Schermerhorn Street currently offering any rent specials?
225 Schermerhorn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Schermerhorn Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 Schermerhorn Street is pet friendly.
Does 225 Schermerhorn Street offer parking?
Yes, 225 Schermerhorn Street offers parking.
Does 225 Schermerhorn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Schermerhorn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Schermerhorn Street have a pool?
No, 225 Schermerhorn Street does not have a pool.
Does 225 Schermerhorn Street have accessible units?
No, 225 Schermerhorn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Schermerhorn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Schermerhorn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Schermerhorn Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 225 Schermerhorn Street has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College