225 Schermerhorn Street.

Stunning, modern one bedroom with an open layout and over-sized windows in a full-service, amenity-rich building at the charismatic convergence of Boerum Hill and Downtown Brooklyn. The apartment features an open kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, sleek custom cabinetry, and black quartz countertops, a sizable, bright living room, a king-sized bedroom with double closets, and a luxury bathroom with soaking tub and ample storage. The apartment also offers a third closet, beautiful cheery wood strip flooring, recessed lighting, central air, and solar shades. All photos are of the actual unit!



At the intersection of two classic Brooklyn neighborhoods, The Addison unites the urbane sophistication and streetwise style that defines the iconic borough. Developed in 2011, the building features cutting-edge amenities including 24-hour doorman and concierge services, a newly redesigned lobby and front entrance, sprawling fitness center and health club with skylights, furnished and landscaped outdoor space with grilling stations and sun terrace, delightful residents' lounge, storage units, bicycle storage, cold storage, laundry, parking, and more. Pets are welcomed!



Wonderfully wedged between dynamic, energetic Downtown Brooklyn and iconic, charming Boerum Hill, The Addison's location offers the ultimate Brooklyn experience with a multitude of fantastic restaurants, neighborhood bars, lovely tree-lined blocks of brownstones and row houses, chic boutiques, antique shops, green spaces, and subway lines within a few blocks. The A, C, and G lines are immediately adjacent to the building with ten more lines nearby and expansive, state-of-the-art Chelsea Piers Brooklyn is one block away.



This is a RENT-STABILIZED UNIT! Also, the owner is offering two free months on a 14-months lease! Net effective rent is $2,923/month. The pre-concession number is $3410/month.