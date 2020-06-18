223 Hancock Street

Amenities

Now, more than ever is the time to experience the peace, calm and beauty of this garden apartment in Bedford Stuyvesant. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom is an oasis in a much sought after block in the most vibrant neighborhood in Brooklyn. Enjoy the warmth of the natural light that glows throughout the apartment as you enter through your private entrance. Enjoy the comforts of a queen size luxury mattress with Egyptian cotton linens. There is a full bathroom with tub/shower and a laundry room with a washing machine and dryer. All plumbing and electric are new. Treat yourself to BedStuy's many well-known restaurants nearby (takeout of course): Peaches HotHouse, Eugene & Co., Saraghina and Chez Oskar. Located on Hancock Street, between Marcy & Nostrand, is a few short blocks from the A/C stop at Nostrand Ave. This apartment is a blessing and a hard one to beat. FURNISHED APARTMENT. Available May 1.