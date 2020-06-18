All apartments in Brooklyn
223 Hancock Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

223 Hancock Street

223 Hancock Street · (718) 613-2891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

223 Hancock Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Now, more than ever is the time to experience the peace, calm and beauty of this garden apartment in Bedford Stuyvesant. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom is an oasis in a much sought after block in the most vibrant neighborhood in Brooklyn. Enjoy the warmth of the natural light that glows throughout the apartment as you enter through your private entrance. Enjoy the comforts of a queen size luxury mattress with Egyptian cotton linens. There is a full bathroom with tub/shower and a laundry room with a washing machine and dryer. All plumbing and electric are new. Treat yourself to BedStuy's many well-known restaurants nearby (takeout of course): Peaches HotHouse, Eugene & Co., Saraghina and Chez Oskar. Located on Hancock Street, between Marcy & Nostrand, is a few short blocks from the A/C stop at Nostrand Ave. This apartment is a blessing and a hard one to beat. FURNISHED APARTMENT. Available May 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Hancock Street have any available units?
223 Hancock Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 223 Hancock Street currently offering any rent specials?
223 Hancock Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Hancock Street pet-friendly?
No, 223 Hancock Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 223 Hancock Street offer parking?
No, 223 Hancock Street does not offer parking.
Does 223 Hancock Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Hancock Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Hancock Street have a pool?
No, 223 Hancock Street does not have a pool.
Does 223 Hancock Street have accessible units?
No, 223 Hancock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Hancock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Hancock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Hancock Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 223 Hancock Street has units with air conditioning.
