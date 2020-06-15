Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Welcome to 221 Devoe Street, a condominium development nestled in a beautiful quiet tree-lined block in the heart of vibrant East Williamsburg. This modern, sleek condo is perfectly located just three blocks from Cooper Park and three blocks from the subway.



The sun-filled residence features a smart layout, 7' wide white oak hardwood floors, an elegant open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom-made European kitchen cabinets and white quartz countertops, a large stylish bathroom with porcelain tiles and a deep soaking tub. Additional amenities include central air, recessed lights, washer/dryer, ample closet space, and floor-to-ceiling windows looking over green tree-tops.



221 Devoe Street is surrounded by restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops near Graham and Metropolitan Avenues. Cooper Park offers a wealth of options, including a farmers' market on Sundays, a playground and a lively dog-run. Do not miss this unique opportunity to live on a serene residential block just minutes from all the exciting attractions that Williamsburg has to offer and just 3 subway stops from Manhattan.