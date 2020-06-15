All apartments in Brooklyn
221 Devoe Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

221 Devoe Street

221 Devoe Street · (917) 392-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

221 Devoe Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Welcome to 221 Devoe Street, a condominium development nestled in a beautiful quiet tree-lined block in the heart of vibrant East Williamsburg. This modern, sleek condo is perfectly located just three blocks from Cooper Park and three blocks from the subway.

The sun-filled residence features a smart layout, 7' wide white oak hardwood floors, an elegant open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, custom-made European kitchen cabinets and white quartz countertops, a large stylish bathroom with porcelain tiles and a deep soaking tub. Additional amenities include central air, recessed lights, washer/dryer, ample closet space, and floor-to-ceiling windows looking over green tree-tops.

221 Devoe Street is surrounded by restaurants, bars, cafes, and shops near Graham and Metropolitan Avenues. Cooper Park offers a wealth of options, including a farmers' market on Sundays, a playground and a lively dog-run. Do not miss this unique opportunity to live on a serene residential block just minutes from all the exciting attractions that Williamsburg has to offer and just 3 subway stops from Manhattan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Devoe Street have any available units?
221 Devoe Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 221 Devoe Street have?
Some of 221 Devoe Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Devoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
221 Devoe Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Devoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 221 Devoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 221 Devoe Street offer parking?
No, 221 Devoe Street does not offer parking.
Does 221 Devoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Devoe Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Devoe Street have a pool?
No, 221 Devoe Street does not have a pool.
Does 221 Devoe Street have accessible units?
No, 221 Devoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Devoe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 221 Devoe Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Devoe Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 221 Devoe Street has units with air conditioning.
