218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3

Amenities

recently renovated coffee bar some paid utils bathtub range oven

Unit Amenities bathtub oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Beautiful 2.5-3 bedroom in Prospect Lefferts - Property Id: 14585



A newly renovated top floor floor-through apartment with a large living area, two large bedrooms plus an office/nursery or potential third bedroom. Updated kitchen, brand new bath tub and tile, and tons of light from both southern and northern exposures.



On the third floor of a well-maintained pre-war row house with much of its original charm intact. It's one block from the 2 and 5 trains at Winthrop and a 10 minute walk from the Q at Parkside (15 from the B at Prospect Park). Most importantly, it's just 2.5 blocks from all the beauty of Prospect Park.



It's a lively and eclectic neighborhood filled with bars, coffee shops, amazing Caribbean food and other restaurants. Key Food one block away for all your grocery needs.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14585

Property Id 14585



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5819773)