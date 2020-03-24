All apartments in Brooklyn
218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3
218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3

218 Hawthorne Street · (860) 304-1229
Location

218 Hawthorne Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Apt. 3 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Beautiful 2.5-3 bedroom in Prospect Lefferts - Property Id: 14585

A newly renovated top floor floor-through apartment with a large living area, two large bedrooms plus an office/nursery or potential third bedroom. Updated kitchen, brand new bath tub and tile, and tons of light from both southern and northern exposures.

On the third floor of a well-maintained pre-war row house with much of its original charm intact. It's one block from the 2 and 5 trains at Winthrop and a 10 minute walk from the Q at Parkside (15 from the B at Prospect Park). Most importantly, it's just 2.5 blocks from all the beauty of Prospect Park.

It's a lively and eclectic neighborhood filled with bars, coffee shops, amazing Caribbean food and other restaurants. Key Food one block away for all your grocery needs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14585
Property Id 14585

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5819773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 have any available units?
218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 have?
Some of 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3's amenities include recently renovated, coffee bar, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 currently offering any rent specials?
218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 pet-friendly?
No, 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 offer parking?
No, 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 does not offer parking.
Does 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 have a pool?
No, 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 does not have a pool.
Does 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 have accessible units?
No, 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Hawthorne St. Apt. 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
