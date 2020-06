Amenities

in unit laundry stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

$4050 1 bedroom in Financial District!



Enjoy old-world charm with original Exposed brick 200yr old wood beams and supports with all the modern charm of Stainless Appliances Elevator building modern tile baths, Washer/Dryer in the apartment, individually controlled thermostats for each room. King Sized Bedroom, Full Bath and a Living Area that measures over 800sqft.



Elevator



If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!