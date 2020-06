Amenities

hardwood floors rent controlled some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities rent controlled

Rent Stabilized 2 bedroom apartment in 8 unit/4 floor walk-up. This 4 room apartment is on the first floor. Windows in almost every single room. Large apartment with wood floors, good light and lots of closets. Heat and hot water paid. Available immediately! Request video if interested. No in person showings. Click link for online applicationhttps://realogy.weimark.com/ifw/a274b209bf60fced6ca2678337a085f3/1973/new/