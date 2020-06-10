214 North 6th Street

Amenities

hardwood floors coffee bar courtyard

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard

Gigantic true 2 bedroom in the heart of Williamsburg! This spacious unit has lots of character and amenities, including: a lovely kitchen and dining room; two separate bedrooms (on either end of the apartment); great lighting & hardwood floors throughout; and a nice bathroom and shower with good water pressure.Both bedrooms have plenty of room for queen size beds dressers & desks, etc. Each has two big windows that let in a lot of light. Lovely shared courtyard in the back of the building.Located just 2 minutes from the Bedford L train, this North Brooklyn charmer is on a quiet, tree-lined street but is just steps away from countless cafes, coffee shops, restaurants, bars & more. This is the place to be. Hurry & get a look at what could be your next home in NYC! Guarantors accepted as well! Sorry, No pets bond1630709