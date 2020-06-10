All apartments in Brooklyn
214 North 6th Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:09 PM

214 North 6th Street

214 North 6th Street · (917) 207-4070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

214 North 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
coffee bar
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
Gigantic true 2 bedroom in the heart of Williamsburg! This spacious unit has lots of character and amenities, including: a lovely kitchen and dining room; two separate bedrooms (on either end of the apartment); great lighting & hardwood floors throughout; and a nice bathroom and shower with good water pressure.Both bedrooms have plenty of room for queen size beds dressers & desks, etc. Each has two big windows that let in a lot of light. Lovely shared courtyard in the back of the building.Located just 2 minutes from the Bedford L train, this North Brooklyn charmer is on a quiet, tree-lined street but is just steps away from countless cafes, coffee shops, restaurants, bars & more. This is the place to be. Hurry & get a look at what could be your next home in NYC! Guarantors accepted as well! Sorry, No pets bond1630709

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 North 6th Street have any available units?
214 North 6th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 214 North 6th Street currently offering any rent specials?
214 North 6th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 North 6th Street pet-friendly?
No, 214 North 6th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 214 North 6th Street offer parking?
No, 214 North 6th Street does not offer parking.
Does 214 North 6th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 North 6th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 North 6th Street have a pool?
No, 214 North 6th Street does not have a pool.
Does 214 North 6th Street have accessible units?
No, 214 North 6th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 214 North 6th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 North 6th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 North 6th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 North 6th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
