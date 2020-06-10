213 Troy ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage

A great opportunity to live in an amazing newly renovated building in PRIME Crown Heights! This large 3-Bed / 2 state-of-the-art bathrooms! The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, wooden cabinets, and loads of cabinet space! Large living room area, high ceilings, and wall A/C units in every room! Each bedroom can easily accommodate queen size beds with extra space for furnishings, closets in every room, and large double pane window doors that lead directly to the massive backyard! The building features a large shared rooftop, washer and dryer in the basement, a beautiful shared backyard, and bike storage in the basement! ***Price advertised in the net effective rent. $3270 is the gross with 1-month free rent on a 12 month lease agreement! skyline14496