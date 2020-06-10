All apartments in Brooklyn
213 Troy ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

213 Troy ave

213 Troy Ave · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

213 Troy Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
A great opportunity to live in an amazing newly renovated building in PRIME Crown Heights! This large 3-Bed / 2 state-of-the-art bathrooms! The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, wooden cabinets, and loads of cabinet space! Large living room area, high ceilings, and wall A/C units in every room! Each bedroom can easily accommodate queen size beds with extra space for furnishings, closets in every room, and large double pane window doors that lead directly to the massive backyard! The building features a large shared rooftop, washer and dryer in the basement, a beautiful shared backyard, and bike storage in the basement! ***Price advertised in the net effective rent. $3270 is the gross with 1-month free rent on a 12 month lease agreement! skyline14496

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Troy ave have any available units?
213 Troy ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 213 Troy ave have?
Some of 213 Troy ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Troy ave currently offering any rent specials?
213 Troy ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Troy ave pet-friendly?
No, 213 Troy ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 213 Troy ave offer parking?
No, 213 Troy ave does not offer parking.
Does 213 Troy ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Troy ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Troy ave have a pool?
No, 213 Troy ave does not have a pool.
Does 213 Troy ave have accessible units?
No, 213 Troy ave does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Troy ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Troy ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Troy ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 Troy ave has units with air conditioning.
