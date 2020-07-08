All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

209 Smith Street

209 Smith Street · (718) 923-8020
Location

209 Smith Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$3,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Available July 1st, 2020.Looking for a fabulous 2 Bed/2 Bath for a great price? Look no further!This incredibly spacious apartment has generously proportioned bedrooms, two FULL bathrooms and an abundance of western and northern light.You also get your very own washer/dryer!Outside of your front door? You will find yourself in one of the absolute BEST locations in Brooklyn. Amazing Smith Street also known as Brooklyn's "Restaurant Row" is famous for its hip boutiques and fabulous dining options such as La Vara, Bar Tabac, Stinky's specialty cheese shop and many many more.A stone's throw away from the F and G trains, Trader Joe's and the Barclay Center and just a short jaunt to the express lines at Borough Hall.Renter pays utilities.Fee contribution for qualified applicants with July 1st or later move in.This apartment will not last.Finally Welcome, Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Smith Street have any available units?
209 Smith Street has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 209 Smith Street currently offering any rent specials?
209 Smith Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Smith Street pet-friendly?
No, 209 Smith Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 209 Smith Street offer parking?
No, 209 Smith Street does not offer parking.
Does 209 Smith Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Smith Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Smith Street have a pool?
No, 209 Smith Street does not have a pool.
Does 209 Smith Street have accessible units?
No, 209 Smith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Smith Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Smith Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Smith Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Smith Street does not have units with air conditioning.
