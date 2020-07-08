209 Smith Street

Amenities

Available July 1st, 2020.Looking for a fabulous 2 Bed/2 Bath for a great price? Look no further!This incredibly spacious apartment has generously proportioned bedrooms, two FULL bathrooms and an abundance of western and northern light.You also get your very own washer/dryer!Outside of your front door? You will find yourself in one of the absolute BEST locations in Brooklyn. Amazing Smith Street also known as Brooklyn's "Restaurant Row" is famous for its hip boutiques and fabulous dining options such as La Vara, Bar Tabac, Stinky's specialty cheese shop and many many more.A stone's throw away from the F and G trains, Trader Joe's and the Barclay Center and just a short jaunt to the express lines at Borough Hall.Renter pays utilities.Fee contribution for qualified applicants with July 1st or later move in.This apartment will not last.Finally Welcome, Home!