Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BRAND NEW!! FEEL FREE TO REVIEW VIDEO AND FLOOR PLANS !!! CONTACT ME NOW for more videos ! :)No Fee!!ASAP LEASE START!!Finely finished and newly renovated Duplex . 3 bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms on a tree lined block in brownstone Brooklyn ! The apartment is AMAZING!! The apartment feature HUGE LIVING ROOM and kitchen fit for royalty and Chefs alike. All Stainless steel high end appliances loads of counter space !!! Enough room for dining area and big living room !!! Lots of designer cabinet space. DishwasherDual -Washer/ dryer Split unit AC and Heating in every room.Each bedroom can fit Queen beds. Private balcony overlooking the Private yard.All bedrooms on low lever to entertain guest completely upstairs. Heat and hot water tenants pay Pets okay with small deposit Ideal Food Basket around the corner for groceries and other take out options!!. Deli just ft away. 3 blocks to Herbert Von King park and city bike options close as well!! Contact Brandon Today!!