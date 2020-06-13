All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

204 Montrose Avenue

204 Montrose Avenue · (718) 637-3191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

204 Montrose Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**FURNISHED LEASE! Available short or long term**

No detail has been overlooked for this one of a kind, stunning one bedroom condominium. Recently rebuilt and custom designed by a collaboration of the owner, Assirelli Italian Design, and M-Interiors (Cape Town, South Africa). Flooded with beautiful Southern light and Western views of downtown Manhattan. Located less than one block to the Montrose L stop. Apartment features includes:-Original oak hardwood floors, sanded and resealed to a blonde finish-New double paned windows with white American shutters-Expansive custom closets and storage throughout-New thermostat controlled radiators and air conditioning-LG washer and dryer en suite Kitchen features include:-Miele Dishwasher -Miele combination oven/microwave-Liebherr Refrigerator with icemaker-All appliances are into high-gloss white and frosted glass cabinetry -Caesar-Stone countertops Bathroom features include:-White, smooth resin finishes-Fittings and fixtures by Lavo Bathroom Concepts-Separate shower and soaking tub-Two tiered heated towel rack.

**Utilities included, 3 month minimum lease. Sorry, No Pets**,FURNISHED LEASE! Available 3-12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Montrose Avenue have any available units?
204 Montrose Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 204 Montrose Avenue have?
Some of 204 Montrose Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Montrose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
204 Montrose Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Montrose Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 204 Montrose Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 204 Montrose Avenue offer parking?
No, 204 Montrose Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 204 Montrose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 Montrose Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Montrose Avenue have a pool?
No, 204 Montrose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 204 Montrose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 204 Montrose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Montrose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Montrose Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Montrose Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 Montrose Avenue has units with air conditioning.
