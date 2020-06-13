204 Montrose Avenue

Amenities
**FURNISHED LEASE! Available short or long term**
No detail has been overlooked for this one of a kind, stunning one bedroom condominium. Recently rebuilt and custom designed by a collaboration of the owner, Assirelli Italian Design, and M-Interiors (Cape Town, South Africa). Flooded with beautiful Southern light and Western views of downtown Manhattan. Located less than one block to the Montrose L stop. Apartment features includes:-Original oak hardwood floors, sanded and resealed to a blonde finish-New double paned windows with white American shutters-Expansive custom closets and storage throughout-New thermostat controlled radiators and air conditioning-LG washer and dryer en suite Kitchen features include:-Miele Dishwasher -Miele combination oven/microwave-Liebherr Refrigerator with icemaker-All appliances are into high-gloss white and frosted glass cabinetry -Caesar-Stone countertops Bathroom features include:-White, smooth resin finishes-Fittings and fixtures by Lavo Bathroom Concepts-Separate shower and soaking tub-Two tiered heated towel rack.
**Utilities included, 3 month minimum lease. Sorry, No Pets**,FURNISHED LEASE! Available 3-12 months
No detail has been overlooked for this one of a kind, stunning one bedroom condominium. Recently rebuilt and custom designed by a collaboration of the owner, Assirelli Italian Design, and M-Interiors (Cape Town, South Africa). Flooded with beautiful Southern light and Western views of downtown Manhattan. Located less than one block to the Montrose L stop. Apartment features includes:-Original oak hardwood floors, sanded and resealed to a blonde finish-New double paned windows with white American shutters-Expansive custom closets and storage throughout-New thermostat controlled radiators and air conditioning-LG washer and dryer en suite Kitchen features include:-Miele Dishwasher -Miele combination oven/microwave-Liebherr Refrigerator with icemaker-All appliances are into high-gloss white and frosted glass cabinetry -Caesar-Stone countertops Bathroom features include:-White, smooth resin finishes-Fittings and fixtures by Lavo Bathroom Concepts-Separate shower and soaking tub-Two tiered heated towel rack. Utilities included, 3 month minimum lease. Sorry, No Pets