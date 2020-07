Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 bedroom two baths located in a Great Location!This unit is located in a very well maintained building,The apartment is stunning and features newly painted walls with re-done honey hard-wood flooring throughoutClosets and storage space, Heat & Hot Water is included in the rent.laundry Room is available in the building.Located close to public transportation and all major shopping.