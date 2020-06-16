Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage internet access yoga

Introducing 200 Linden Blvd! A magnificent, luxury new development located on the border of prospect Lefferts gardens and Flatbush. Find yourself just steps from the 2,5 and B,Q trains, plenty of grocery stores, cafes, and of course prospect park!The building amenities include: State-of-the-art gym Laundry room Games room and yoga room Business conference room Underground parking, bike room, elevator & virtual doorman Finished roof deck with outdoor furniture and extraordinary views of BrooklynWe have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms apts uncding some with private outdoor space.WE can show you all available apartments in the buildingBursting with character, this stunning 2 bedroom apartment features unique top of the line construction and designer finishes, including:- Custom kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops- Fully integrated built-in dishwasher.- Luxury stainless steel appliances.- High Ceilings.- Video intercom system in every apartment.- Split system A/C and heating in each room.- Beautiful floor to ceiling windows with amazing natural sunlight and views.1, 2, and 3 Bedrooms units are now available to lease!Located right on the border of prospect Lefferts gardens and flatbush and just a short walk to the 2,5 and B,Q trains, a plethora of restaurants, bars, cafes, and coffee shops. Also just steps from the famous Brooklyn Museum and Prospect Park.Priced to go at an incredible value, don't miss out!Contact us to set up a viewing.Net rent advertised Lang1012