Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:13 PM

200 Linden Blvd

200 Linden Boulevard · (305) 890-1374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 Linden Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
yoga
Introducing 200 Linden Blvd! A magnificent, luxury new development located on the border of prospect Lefferts gardens and Flatbush. Find yourself just steps from the 2,5 and B,Q trains, plenty of grocery stores, cafes, and of course prospect park!The building amenities include: State-of-the-art gym Laundry room Games room and yoga room Business conference room Underground parking, bike room, elevator & virtual doorman Finished roof deck with outdoor furniture and extraordinary views of BrooklynWe have 1,2 and 3 bedrooms apts uncding some with private outdoor space.WE can show you all available apartments in the buildingBursting with character, this stunning 2 bedroom apartment features unique top of the line construction and designer finishes, including:- Custom kitchen cabinets and granite counter tops- Fully integrated built-in dishwasher.- Luxury stainless steel appliances.- High Ceilings.- Video intercom system in every apartment.- Split system A/C and heating in each room.- Beautiful floor to ceiling windows with amazing natural sunlight and views.1, 2, and 3 Bedrooms units are now available to lease!Located right on the border of prospect Lefferts gardens and flatbush and just a short walk to the 2,5 and B,Q trains, a plethora of restaurants, bars, cafes, and coffee shops. Also just steps from the famous Brooklyn Museum and Prospect Park.Priced to go at an incredible value, don't miss out!Contact us to set up a viewing.Net rent advertised Lang1012

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Linden Blvd have any available units?
200 Linden Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 200 Linden Blvd have?
Some of 200 Linden Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Linden Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
200 Linden Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Linden Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 200 Linden Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 200 Linden Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 200 Linden Blvd does offer parking.
Does 200 Linden Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Linden Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Linden Blvd have a pool?
No, 200 Linden Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 200 Linden Blvd have accessible units?
No, 200 Linden Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Linden Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Linden Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Linden Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 Linden Blvd has units with air conditioning.
