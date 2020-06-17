2 North 6th Place

Amenities

Sublease until August 30th, or take over the lease!



SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM. MODERN & BRIGHT.



Level, a new community located in the waterfront enclave of Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Weve painstakingly planned every detail of this unique property, so that you can focus on celebrating the life youve worked to build. Brooklyns iconic Williamsburg neighborhood is constantly evolving and reminding us of its importance on the pulse of the global cultural compass. Join this thriving community to unlock immediate access to some of the citys prime destinations for food, drink, retail, and the arts.



In addition to the amazing views and quick access to the best of Williamsburg, Level offers a range of superior on-property features to raise your standard of living. Unlock your daily potential with the following amenities.



Level 9 Membership ($85/mo) includes:

- Indoor / outdoor pool with skylight, whirlpool and steam room

- 24hr Fitness center featuring technogym cardio, weights and functional fitness equipment

- Yoga room with stretching equipment and virtual on-demand fitness classes

- Club lounge featuring game tables and demonstration kitchen

- Party room with kitchen and media

- Furnished Level 9 wrap-around terrace with fireplace, grills, and communal lounge/dining areas

- Member events & activities coordinated weekly by LivUnLtd

- Concierge Services



Resident amenities also include:

- Furnished lobby with fireplace and 24hr concierge

- Package Valet with dry cleaning, housekeeping available

- On-site bicycle storage

- Valet parking available (entrance around the corner at 34 N 7th St)

- Kids playroom, styled as a forest, with stage and chalkboard tables

- Business center with video conferencing and work stations

- Free wi-fi in common spaces

- Level 41 landscaped Roof/Observation deck



Design is at the heart of everything at Level. From creating serene palettes as the foundation for your dream home, to the beautifully inviting communal spaces helping you maintain your body, mind and spirit. Level is about balance.