Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

1998 Fulton Street

1998 Fulton Street · (718) 986-1522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1998 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,600

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Huge open space for you to create your dream commercial space. This white box is ripe with potential and access. This space has been built out so, there's not much more you need to do depending on the type of commercial space you need or want. The owner is open to the possibilities; restaurant, bodega, retail store, cash exchange, flowershop, politician's office, daycare, real estate office, or fruit stand. You name it! This location is about 960 square ft and also has a huge backyard. There is storage in the basement for an additional fee. Are you ready to be your own boss? This space is less than a block from the Ralph Avenue Train Stop (C) and a stone's throw from the B25 bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1998 Fulton Street have any available units?
1998 Fulton Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1998 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
1998 Fulton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1998 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
No, 1998 Fulton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1998 Fulton Street offer parking?
No, 1998 Fulton Street does not offer parking.
Does 1998 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1998 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1998 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 1998 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 1998 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 1998 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1998 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1998 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1998 Fulton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1998 Fulton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
