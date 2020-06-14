1998 Fulton Street

Amenities

Huge open space for you to create your dream commercial space. This white box is ripe with potential and access. This space has been built out so, there's not much more you need to do depending on the type of commercial space you need or want. The owner is open to the possibilities; restaurant, bodega, retail store, cash exchange, flowershop, politician's office, daycare, real estate office, or fruit stand. You name it! This location is about 960 square ft and also has a huge backyard. There is storage in the basement for an additional fee. Are you ready to be your own boss? This space is less than a block from the Ralph Avenue Train Stop (C) and a stone's throw from the B25 bus line.