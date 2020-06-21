All apartments in Brooklyn
194 Montrose Ave
194 Montrose Ave

194 Montrose Avenue · (347) 476-5357
Location

194 Montrose Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
bike storage
4 bed / 1.5 bath in PRIME Williamsburg! The unit features a dishwasher, plenty of cabinet space, and exposed brick! Each bedroom can easily accommodate queen-size beds and extra furnishings! Separate wall A/C units in every room, plenty of closet space and hardwood floors throughout the apartment! Laundry in building, bike storage, and virtual doorman!Just one block away to the Montrose L train. Quiet building but close to all the neighborhood hot spots, you'll be right in the heart of Williamsburg! Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14628

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Montrose Ave have any available units?
194 Montrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 194 Montrose Ave have?
Some of 194 Montrose Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 Montrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
194 Montrose Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Montrose Ave pet-friendly?
No, 194 Montrose Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 194 Montrose Ave offer parking?
No, 194 Montrose Ave does not offer parking.
Does 194 Montrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 Montrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Montrose Ave have a pool?
No, 194 Montrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 194 Montrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 194 Montrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Montrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 194 Montrose Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 194 Montrose Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 194 Montrose Ave has units with air conditioning.
