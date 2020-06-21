194 Montrose Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry bike storage

4 bed / 1.5 bath in PRIME Williamsburg! The unit features a dishwasher, plenty of cabinet space, and exposed brick! Each bedroom can easily accommodate queen-size beds and extra furnishings! Separate wall A/C units in every room, plenty of closet space and hardwood floors throughout the apartment! Laundry in building, bike storage, and virtual doorman!Just one block away to the Montrose L train. Quiet building but close to all the neighborhood hot spots, you'll be right in the heart of Williamsburg! Call today to schedule a showing! skyline14628