193 Johnson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Deal of the month!AVAILABLE NOW !!!See floor plan!!And video for reference !Lovely 1.5 Bedroom Beauty! Bedroom big enough for a King bed with closet and extra storage unit above! This apartment also features an extra desk room or smaller bedroom for guest! It also boast high ceilings, private washer and dryer, new appliances and a living room that absorbs tons of sunlight, private Juliet balcony and shared roof deck!!!!Away from the loudness of Williamsburg but still close enough to local bars night life of Williamsburg and Bushwick.This is a Gem !Pets okay !Guarantors okay!First month, security, brokers fee Calling or texting Brandon is best for quick responseREAD LESS