193 Johnson Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:26 PM

193 Johnson Avenue

193 Johnson Ave · (347) 276-6081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

193 Johnson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Deal of the month!AVAILABLE NOW !!!See floor plan!!And video for reference !Lovely 1.5 Bedroom Beauty! Bedroom big enough for a King bed with closet and extra storage unit above! This apartment also features an extra desk room or smaller bedroom for guest! It also boast high ceilings, private washer and dryer, new appliances and a living room that absorbs tons of sunlight, private Juliet balcony and shared roof deck!!!!Away from the loudness of Williamsburg but still close enough to local bars night life of Williamsburg and Bushwick.This is a Gem !Pets okay !Guarantors okay!First month, security, brokers fee Calling or texting Brandon is best for quick responseREAD LESS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 Johnson Avenue have any available units?
193 Johnson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 193 Johnson Avenue have?
Some of 193 Johnson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 193 Johnson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
193 Johnson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Johnson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 193 Johnson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 193 Johnson Avenue offer parking?
No, 193 Johnson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 193 Johnson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 193 Johnson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Johnson Avenue have a pool?
No, 193 Johnson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 193 Johnson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 193 Johnson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Johnson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 193 Johnson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 193 Johnson Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 193 Johnson Avenue has units with air conditioning.
