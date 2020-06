Amenities

Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath apartment located in Cypress Hill/East New York. This spacious and sunny renovated 3 bedroom residence features: large bedrooms, a seamless open kitchen with new cabinets, new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, great closet space, hardwood floors thru-out. Located in a well-maintained building, only a short stroll to only a short stroll to the J, Z trains at Norwood Avenue Station. Sorry, no pets.