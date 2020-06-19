192 9th Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

SHOWING BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY * Light-filled 2BR 1 bath on bustling Court Street! This lovely rental offers an expansive brand new windowed eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and abundant cabinet space plus a generous living room with 2 lovely casement windows. There are also two separate bedrooms plus renovated full bath. Rent is $2995. 15% brokers fee.Phenomenal 2Bed 1 bath in the HEART of Park Slope! This is one of those rare finds. The owner happens to be a contractor and he goes to extraordinary measures to ensure that he delivers the most perfect product. Because it is a corner building, there is more than plenty of sunlight and there are some details such as exposed brick and new hardwood floors. The kitchen requires its own paragaph but to condense it, I'll say that even the top chef would have no complaints in that area! Granite countertops, stainless appliances including D/W, custom cabinets, ample storage space and even a pantry make it a few steps above the others. The bedrooms are very separate. The master bedroom offers a double closet and overhead storage while the second bedroom is more long and narrow. Rent $2995. There is a fee discount for direct renters, lease will read $3100.