All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 192 9th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
192 9th Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:20 AM

192 9th Street

192 West 9th Street · (718) 923-8025
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

192 West 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
SHOWING BY VIDEO TOUR ONLY * Light-filled 2BR 1 bath on bustling Court Street! This lovely rental offers an expansive brand new windowed eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and abundant cabinet space plus a generous living room with 2 lovely casement windows. There are also two separate bedrooms plus renovated full bath. Rent is $2995. 15% brokers fee.Phenomenal 2Bed 1 bath in the HEART of Park Slope! This is one of those rare finds. The owner happens to be a contractor and he goes to extraordinary measures to ensure that he delivers the most perfect product. Because it is a corner building, there is more than plenty of sunlight and there are some details such as exposed brick and new hardwood floors. The kitchen requires its own paragaph but to condense it, I'll say that even the top chef would have no complaints in that area! Granite countertops, stainless appliances including D/W, custom cabinets, ample storage space and even a pantry make it a few steps above the others. The bedrooms are very separate. The master bedroom offers a double closet and overhead storage while the second bedroom is more long and narrow. Rent $2995. There is a fee discount for direct renters, lease will read $3100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 9th Street have any available units?
192 9th Street has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 192 9th Street have?
Some of 192 9th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 192 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
192 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 192 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 192 9th Street offer parking?
No, 192 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 192 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 9th Street have a pool?
No, 192 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 192 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 192 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 192 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 192 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 192 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 192 9th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity