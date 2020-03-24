1846 Burnett St

Amenities
TENANT PAYS $2250 MONTHLY. PRICE ADVERTISED IS THE AVERAGE RENT OF ONE MONTH FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE.
Available
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom
Concessions
No Fee
One Month Free
4 Months Free Parking
Apartment Features
Hardwood Floors
Stainless Steel appliances
Heat and Hot Water Included
PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT
Building Features
Laundry in Basement
Steps from Marine Park
Ah, the great outdoors. Where wildlife is hard to find in the city, Marine Park is an oasis from the daily hustle and bustle (not to mention all that concrete). Spread out over 798 acres and designated as a Forever Wild Reserve, visitors can explore bike paths and nature trails, play a round of golf, and even kayak.
Marine Park Rentals features one and two bedroom residences. Built in 1950, this building is perfectly situated in quiet southeast Brooklyn.
Spanning two boroughs and 11 vibrant neighborhoods, Borough Rentals boasts 16 true-to-you properties that will enrich the life youve imagined for yourself. Whether you see yourself tucked away on brownstone-lined streets, or right in the middle of everything that Brooklyn and Queens has to offer, these diverse spaces deliver a unique dynamic that caters to every individual need. From location to personality, Borough Rentals lets you choose the way you live.