Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

1846 Burnett St

1846 Burnett Street · (917) 757-6412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1846 Burnett Street, Brooklyn, NY 11229
Marine Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 28B · Avail. now

$2,063

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
TENANT PAYS $2250 MONTHLY. PRICE ADVERTISED IS THE AVERAGE RENT OF ONE MONTH FREE ON A 12 MONTH LEASE.

Available
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom

Concessions
No Fee
One Month Free
4 Months Free Parking

Apartment Features
Hardwood Floors
Stainless Steel appliances
Heat and Hot Water Included
PICTURES ARE OF A SIMILAR UNIT

Building Features
Laundry in Basement
Steps from Marine Park

Ah, the great outdoors. Where wildlife is hard to find in the city, Marine Park is an oasis from the daily hustle and bustle (not to mention all that concrete). Spread out over 798 acres and designated as a Forever Wild Reserve, visitors can explore bike paths and nature trails, play a round of golf, and even kayak.

Marine Park Rentals features one and two bedroom residences. Built in 1950, this building is perfectly situated in quiet southeast Brooklyn.

Spanning two boroughs and 11 vibrant neighborhoods, Borough Rentals boasts 16 true-to-you properties that will enrich the life youve imagined for yourself. Whether you see yourself tucked away on brownstone-lined streets, or right in the middle of everything that Brooklyn and Queens has to offer, these diverse spaces deliver a unique dynamic that caters to every individual need. From location to personality, Borough Rentals lets you choose the way you live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1846 Burnett St have any available units?
1846 Burnett St has a unit available for $2,063 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1846 Burnett St have?
Some of 1846 Burnett St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1846 Burnett St currently offering any rent specials?
1846 Burnett St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1846 Burnett St pet-friendly?
No, 1846 Burnett St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1846 Burnett St offer parking?
Yes, 1846 Burnett St does offer parking.
Does 1846 Burnett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1846 Burnett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1846 Burnett St have a pool?
No, 1846 Burnett St does not have a pool.
Does 1846 Burnett St have accessible units?
No, 1846 Burnett St does not have accessible units.
Does 1846 Burnett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1846 Burnett St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1846 Burnett St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1846 Burnett St does not have units with air conditioning.
