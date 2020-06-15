All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 2:50 PM

1770 Union Street

1770 Union Street · (718) 222-0211
Location

1770 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-FLR · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
READ DISCLOSURE BELOW!
NO FEE - 1st & Security to move in
Crown Heights 2 bed floor-thru
Convertible 3 bedroom - Read Disclosure Below
Well kept townhouse
Generous size living room
Large open kitchen w/ 4 windows
Kitchen facing formal dining room
Stainless steel appliances
Plenty of counter/cabinet space
Hardwood floors throughout
Ample amount of closet space
Queen/King size bedrooms
Enormous bathroom
Large yard/garden access
Pet friendly
1 Block from 3,4,5 train
1 Block from Lincoln Terrace Park
10 Min bike ride to Prospect Park
Short ride to "Brooklyn Children's Museum"
25 min commute to Lower Manhattan
Plenty of Restaurants & Cafes
Guarantors accepted / Flexible application process
Available for immediate move-in
1st months & 1-month security to move in

Call/Text/Email to schedule a viewing

Video Tour/Floorplan/Dimensions/Virtual showings available upon request

Disclosure: This unit is currently set up as a 2 bedroom. There's a room in the front of the apartment where a door can be added to create a 3rd bedroom. If conversion takes place, the living room will replace the dining room which faces the kitchen. The unit is listed as a 3 Bed to present the option to those looking for a 3 bedroom.

All utilities are included with a fixed surcharge of $200 for gas & electricity

Available for immediate move in
1st months & 1 month security to move in
Call/Text/Email to schedule a viewing
Disclosure: This unit is currently set up as a 2 bedroom. There's a room in the front of the apartment where a door can be added to create a 3rd bedroom. If conversion takes place, living room will replace the dining room which faces the kitchen. Unit is listed as a 3 Bed to present the option to those looking for a 3 bedroom.
All utilities are included with a fixed surcharge of $200 for gas & electricity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1770 Union Street have any available units?
1770 Union Street has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1770 Union Street have?
Some of 1770 Union Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1770 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
1770 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1770 Union Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1770 Union Street is pet friendly.
Does 1770 Union Street offer parking?
No, 1770 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 1770 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1770 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1770 Union Street have a pool?
No, 1770 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 1770 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 1770 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1770 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1770 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1770 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1770 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
