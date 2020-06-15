1770 Union Street

Amenities
READ DISCLOSURE BELOW!
NO FEE - 1st & Security to move in
Crown Heights 2 bed floor-thru
Convertible 3 bedroom - Read Disclosure Below
Well kept townhouse
Generous size living room
Large open kitchen w/ 4 windows
Kitchen facing formal dining room
Stainless steel appliances
Plenty of counter/cabinet space
Hardwood floors throughout
Ample amount of closet space
Queen/King size bedrooms
Enormous bathroom
Large yard/garden access
Pet friendly
1 Block from 3,4,5 train
1 Block from Lincoln Terrace Park
10 Min bike ride to Prospect Park
Short ride to "Brooklyn Children's Museum"
25 min commute to Lower Manhattan
Plenty of Restaurants & Cafes
Guarantors accepted / Flexible application process
Available for immediate move-in
1st months & 1-month security to move in
Call/Text/Email to schedule a viewing
Video Tour/Floorplan/Dimensions/Virtual showings available upon request
Disclosure: This unit is currently set up as a 2 bedroom. There's a room in the front of the apartment where a door can be added to create a 3rd bedroom. If conversion takes place, the living room will replace the dining room which faces the kitchen. The unit is listed as a 3 Bed to present the option to those looking for a 3 bedroom.
All utilities are included with a fixed surcharge of $200 for gas & electricity
