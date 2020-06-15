1770 Union Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

READ DISCLOSURE BELOW!

NO FEE - 1st & Security to move in

Crown Heights 2 bed floor-thru

Convertible 3 bedroom - Read Disclosure Below

Well kept townhouse

Generous size living room

Large open kitchen w/ 4 windows

Kitchen facing formal dining room

Stainless steel appliances

Plenty of counter/cabinet space

Hardwood floors throughout

Ample amount of closet space

Queen/King size bedrooms

Enormous bathroom

Large yard/garden access

Pet friendly

1 Block from 3,4,5 train

1 Block from Lincoln Terrace Park

10 Min bike ride to Prospect Park

Short ride to "Brooklyn Children's Museum"

25 min commute to Lower Manhattan

Plenty of Restaurants & Cafes

Guarantors accepted / Flexible application process

Available for immediate move-in

1st months & 1-month security to move in



Call/Text/Email to schedule a viewing



Video Tour/Floorplan/Dimensions/Virtual showings available upon request



Disclosure: This unit is currently set up as a 2 bedroom. There's a room in the front of the apartment where a door can be added to create a 3rd bedroom. If conversion takes place, the living room will replace the dining room which faces the kitchen. The unit is listed as a 3 Bed to present the option to those looking for a 3 bedroom.



All utilities are included with a fixed surcharge of $200 for gas & electricity



