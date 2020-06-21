1762 Dean St

Amenities

Renovated First floor Duplex all Brand NEW with 4 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms spread across 2 floors. Located in Historic Crown Heights neighborhood surrounded by Brick & Brownstone townhouses! Renovated to perfection the home blends the conveniences of modern amenities together with the charm of large prewar style living space complete with PRIVATE GARDEN space, In unit Laundry Hookup, Central Air, Dishwasher, and more!Enter the main floor to a open concept living space with a stylish kitchen fully equipped with large ss appliances including a dishwasher, Marble counters, and custom cabinetry. In the rear are two of the bedrooms with big closets and marble bathroom conveniently near the bedroom hallway. On the left area of the main room is a full house style staircase leading to the other largest bedroom. All the bedrooms can easily accommodate a queen bed and furniture, have large sunny windows and plenty of closet space! The largest bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Tall ceilings and large windows in every room provide a bright & airy feeling to this home. Modern bathrooms with marble & subway tiles. Located just off of the Kingston commercial corridor and a few blocks from Nostrand Ave where you will find an abundance of dining & shopping options along with hip bars and gourmet supermarkets. Around the corner from the C train and a few blocks from the 3/4 trains. Brower park is a few blocks away as well the Brooklyn Children's Museum*NO FEE on 2 year lease only