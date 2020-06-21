All apartments in Brooklyn
1762 Dean St
1762 Dean St

1762 Dean Street · (718) 400-8776
Location

1762 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Renovated First floor Duplex all Brand NEW with 4 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms spread across 2 floors. Located in Historic Crown Heights neighborhood surrounded by Brick & Brownstone townhouses! Renovated to perfection the home blends the conveniences of modern amenities together with the charm of large prewar style living space complete with PRIVATE GARDEN space, In unit Laundry Hookup, Central Air, Dishwasher, and more!Enter the main floor to a open concept living space with a stylish kitchen fully equipped with large ss appliances including a dishwasher, Marble counters, and custom cabinetry. In the rear are two of the bedrooms with big closets and marble bathroom conveniently near the bedroom hallway. On the left area of the main room is a full house style staircase leading to the other largest bedroom. All the bedrooms can easily accommodate a queen bed and furniture, have large sunny windows and plenty of closet space! The largest bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. Tall ceilings and large windows in every room provide a bright & airy feeling to this home. Modern bathrooms with marble & subway tiles. Located just off of the Kingston commercial corridor and a few blocks from Nostrand Ave where you will find an abundance of dining & shopping options along with hip bars and gourmet supermarkets. Around the corner from the C train and a few blocks from the 3/4 trains. Brower park is a few blocks away as well the Brooklyn Children's Museum*NO FEE on 2 year lease only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 Dean St have any available units?
1762 Dean St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1762 Dean St have?
Some of 1762 Dean St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1762 Dean St currently offering any rent specials?
1762 Dean St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 Dean St pet-friendly?
No, 1762 Dean St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1762 Dean St offer parking?
No, 1762 Dean St does not offer parking.
Does 1762 Dean St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1762 Dean St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 Dean St have a pool?
No, 1762 Dean St does not have a pool.
Does 1762 Dean St have accessible units?
No, 1762 Dean St does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 Dean St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1762 Dean St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1762 Dean St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1762 Dean St has units with air conditioning.
