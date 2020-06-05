173 Concord Street

Amenities

6 Month Lease Available for $25,000/Month

Enjoy pristine designer living spaces and the perfect Brooklyn location in this meticulously renovated five-bedroom townhouse at the border of Downtown and Vinegar Hill.



Concealed behind its unassuming historic exterior, this sprawling 3,875-square-foot home boasts refined contemporary elegance and seamless indoor-outdoor living. The wide-open parlor level dazzles with tall illuminated ceilings, herringbone hardwood floors and a gorgeous gas fireplace. And, with windows facing south, west and north, this level bathes in gorgeous natural light. There's plenty of room for gracious seating and dining areas, and the open kitchen is a chef's wonderland filled with sleek custom cabinetry, honed marble countertops and premium Miele stainless steel appliances. There's a convenient powder room, and a wall of glass doors opens the level completely to the inviting backyard, perfect for outdoor entertaining.



Ascend the chic skylit open staircase to find three bright bedrooms, including a suite with private bath, plus a large laundry room and second full bathroom on the second floor. Above, the tranquil master suite serves as a relaxing oasis featuring a boutique-inspired walk-in closet/dressing room and a spectacular en suite bathroom with floor-to-ceiling marble, a freestanding tub, separate shower and double vanity. A second bedroom suite here is ideal as a nursery or home office.



This fantastic home's crowning glory is the full-floor private roof deck wrapped in open sky views that skim across the neighboring rooftops. The cellar level provides an open media/recreation room, powder room and abundant storage while Pella windows and multi-zoned air conditioning ensure year-round comfort in this exceptional Brooklyn single-family home.



Nestled in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn, with direct access to Vinegar Hill, Dumbo, Fort Greene, Brooklyn Heights and BoCoCa, this home is at the epicenter of fantastic city living. Lush outdoor space, including beloved Fort Greene Park, unfolds in every direction, and easy access to BAM, Barclays Center and Atlantic Terminal means world-class entertainment and shopping are just minutes away. Transportation from this centrally located district is unbeatable with A/C, F, R, 2/3 and 4/5 trains all within reach.