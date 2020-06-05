All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

173 Concord Street

173 Concord Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

173 Concord Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
6 Month Lease Available for $25,000/Month
Enjoy pristine designer living spaces and the perfect Brooklyn location in this meticulously renovated five-bedroom townhouse at the border of Downtown and Vinegar Hill.

Concealed behind its unassuming historic exterior, this sprawling 3,875-square-foot home boasts refined contemporary elegance and seamless indoor-outdoor living. The wide-open parlor level dazzles with tall illuminated ceilings, herringbone hardwood floors and a gorgeous gas fireplace. And, with windows facing south, west and north, this level bathes in gorgeous natural light. There's plenty of room for gracious seating and dining areas, and the open kitchen is a chef's wonderland filled with sleek custom cabinetry, honed marble countertops and premium Miele stainless steel appliances. There's a convenient powder room, and a wall of glass doors opens the level completely to the inviting backyard, perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Ascend the chic skylit open staircase to find three bright bedrooms, including a suite with private bath, plus a large laundry room and second full bathroom on the second floor. Above, the tranquil master suite serves as a relaxing oasis featuring a boutique-inspired walk-in closet/dressing room and a spectacular en suite bathroom with floor-to-ceiling marble, a freestanding tub, separate shower and double vanity. A second bedroom suite here is ideal as a nursery or home office.

This fantastic home's crowning glory is the full-floor private roof deck wrapped in open sky views that skim across the neighboring rooftops. The cellar level provides an open media/recreation room, powder room and abundant storage while Pella windows and multi-zoned air conditioning ensure year-round comfort in this exceptional Brooklyn single-family home.

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn, with direct access to Vinegar Hill, Dumbo, Fort Greene, Brooklyn Heights and BoCoCa, this home is at the epicenter of fantastic city living. Lush outdoor space, including beloved Fort Greene Park, unfolds in every direction, and easy access to BAM, Barclays Center and Atlantic Terminal means world-class entertainment and shopping are just minutes away. Transportation from this centrally located district is unbeatable with A/C, F, R, 2/3 and 4/5 trains all within reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Concord Street have any available units?
173 Concord Street has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 173 Concord Street have?
Some of 173 Concord Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Concord Street currently offering any rent specials?
173 Concord Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Concord Street pet-friendly?
No, 173 Concord Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 173 Concord Street offer parking?
No, 173 Concord Street does not offer parking.
Does 173 Concord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Concord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Concord Street have a pool?
No, 173 Concord Street does not have a pool.
Does 173 Concord Street have accessible units?
No, 173 Concord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Concord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Concord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Concord Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 173 Concord Street has units with air conditioning.
