Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry

This brand new unit is located on a tree-lined block in a converted brownstone! The unit features top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances! Three large bedrooms on the first floor with ample natural light, and the basement can either be converted to a fourth bedroom or spacious living room with windows and an bath! This unit also features a private backyard and private access to the laundry room! Each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bedroom, and has individual A/C units!Call today to schedule a showing, this apartment will not last! skyline14378