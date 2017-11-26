All apartments in Brooklyn
171 North 10th Street
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:06 AM

171 North 10th Street

171 North 10th Street · (516) 770-6122
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

171 North 10th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-D · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
Welcome to 171 North 10th Street in prime Williamsburg a spacious 1-bedroom apartment in the heart of Brooklyn. This modern home features extra-wide plank flooring, oversized windows, in-unit laundry, beautiful walnut cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. You have a spacious balcony just off the living room, and a queen size bedroom that gets lots of light. Not to mention the building itself offers parking, bike storage, a roof deck, and virtual doorman. All of this and just a few short blocks to L at Bedford Ave, less than 10 mins to the G at Nassau, plus an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes and more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 North 10th Street have any available units?
171 North 10th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 171 North 10th Street have?
Some of 171 North 10th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 North 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
171 North 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 North 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 171 North 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 171 North 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 171 North 10th Street does offer parking.
Does 171 North 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 North 10th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 North 10th Street have a pool?
No, 171 North 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 171 North 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 171 North 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 171 North 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 North 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 North 10th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 North 10th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
