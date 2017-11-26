Amenities

Welcome to 171 North 10th Street in prime Williamsburg a spacious 1-bedroom apartment in the heart of Brooklyn. This modern home features extra-wide plank flooring, oversized windows, in-unit laundry, beautiful walnut cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. You have a spacious balcony just off the living room, and a queen size bedroom that gets lots of light. Not to mention the building itself offers parking, bike storage, a roof deck, and virtual doorman. All of this and just a few short blocks to L at Bedford Ave, less than 10 mins to the G at Nassau, plus an array of incredible bars, restaurants, cafes and more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome home!