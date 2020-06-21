171 Dikeman Street, #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Featured in Dwell Magazine and available for the first time, this duplex with roof deck is your seaside oasis in the city. Enjoy 360-degree views from this sun-soaked home on one of Red Hook's coolest streets. The parlor floor features an en-suite master bedroom with two large closets and a romantic wood-burning stove. There are a second bedroom and another full bath, plus a full-sized, vented washer and dryer. Upstairs is a breathtaking open living/dining space with half bath and a sleeping loft, too. The open kitchen has soapstone counters, stainless appliances, and tons of storage for all your cooking needs. A large deck off the dining area provides an additional outdoor room, or head up the reclaimed wood stairs to the spectacular roof deck. Too many extras to mention! This home is a mix of industrial charm and ultimate comfort with exposed beams, skylights, multi-zone a/c, radiant old-growth hardwood floors, and triple-paned windows. Ready for the move to Red Hook? Have it all in this truly special home.