Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:31 AM

171 Dikeman Street, #1

171 Dikeman Street · No Longer Available
Location

171 Dikeman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Red Hook

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Featured in Dwell Magazine and available for the first time, this duplex with roof deck is your seaside oasis in the city. Enjoy 360-degree views from this sun-soaked home on one of Red Hook's coolest streets. The parlor floor features an en-suite master bedroom with two large closets and a romantic wood-burning stove. There are a second bedroom and another full bath, plus a full-sized, vented washer and dryer. Upstairs is a breathtaking open living/dining space with half bath and a sleeping loft, too. The open kitchen has soapstone counters, stainless appliances, and tons of storage for all your cooking needs. A large deck off the dining area provides an additional outdoor room, or head up the reclaimed wood stairs to the spectacular roof deck. Too many extras to mention! This home is a mix of industrial charm and ultimate comfort with exposed beams, skylights, multi-zone a/c, radiant old-growth hardwood floors, and triple-paned windows. Ready for the move to Red Hook? Have it all in this truly special home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Dikeman Street, #1 have any available units?
171 Dikeman Street, #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 171 Dikeman Street, #1 have?
Some of 171 Dikeman Street, #1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Dikeman Street, #1 currently offering any rent specials?
171 Dikeman Street, #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Dikeman Street, #1 pet-friendly?
No, 171 Dikeman Street, #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 171 Dikeman Street, #1 offer parking?
No, 171 Dikeman Street, #1 does not offer parking.
Does 171 Dikeman Street, #1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 Dikeman Street, #1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Dikeman Street, #1 have a pool?
No, 171 Dikeman Street, #1 does not have a pool.
Does 171 Dikeman Street, #1 have accessible units?
No, 171 Dikeman Street, #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Dikeman Street, #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Dikeman Street, #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Dikeman Street, #1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 171 Dikeman Street, #1 has units with air conditioning.
