1614 PROSPECT PL
Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:15 PM

1614 PROSPECT PL

1614 Prospect Place · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1614 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large 2 bedroom apartment between the A C Trains and the 2 3 4 5 trains - NO FEEHeat, water and hot water is included in the rent!Located on Prospect Pl between Buffalo and Ralph Ave off the A C Trains at the Ralph Ave Stop and near the 2 3 4 5 Trains Utica or Sutter Av - Rutland Rd stopsApartment :Large kitchen / living room with window's!!2 large bedrooms with great window's and closetsTall ceilings, hardwood flooring, Heat, water and hot water is included in the rent!Good Credit and Income RequiredGuarantors AcceptedPet Friendly *upon approval No Brokers FeeRoof access - Roof-deck rennit4186

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 PROSPECT PL have any available units?
1614 PROSPECT PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1614 PROSPECT PL have?
Some of 1614 PROSPECT PL's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 PROSPECT PL currently offering any rent specials?
1614 PROSPECT PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 PROSPECT PL pet-friendly?
No, 1614 PROSPECT PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1614 PROSPECT PL offer parking?
No, 1614 PROSPECT PL does not offer parking.
Does 1614 PROSPECT PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 PROSPECT PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 PROSPECT PL have a pool?
No, 1614 PROSPECT PL does not have a pool.
Does 1614 PROSPECT PL have accessible units?
No, 1614 PROSPECT PL does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 PROSPECT PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 PROSPECT PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 PROSPECT PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 PROSPECT PL does not have units with air conditioning.
