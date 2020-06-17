1614 PROSPECT PL

Amenities

Large 2 bedroom apartment between the A C Trains and the 2 3 4 5 trains - NO FEEHeat, water and hot water is included in the rent!Located on Prospect Pl between Buffalo and Ralph Ave off the A C Trains at the Ralph Ave Stop and near the 2 3 4 5 Trains Utica or Sutter Av - Rutland Rd stopsApartment :Large kitchen / living room with window's!!2 large bedrooms with great window's and closetsTall ceilings, hardwood flooring, Heat, water and hot water is included in the rent!Good Credit and Income RequiredGuarantors AcceptedPet Friendly *upon approval No Brokers FeeRoof access - Roof-deck rennit4186