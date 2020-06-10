156 North 4th Street

Amenities

3-bed, 2-bath loft space with incredible features such as...- Newly-renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher! - Corner unit with double exposure and overhead skylights!- Ample storage - Laundry Room- Roof deck opening in late 2020You simply couldn't ask for a better location!On your block, you'll have all that the coveted Northside of Williamsburg has to offer such as healthful food options like Dig Inn, sweetgreens, By Chole and the long-awaited Whole Foods!Modern shopping at your doorstep! the Apple Store, Sephora, Muji and the plethora of new and classic Williamsburg boutiques that has made this neighborhood world-famous!There's just no excuse!! Stay fit with a brand-new Equinox and Flywheel at your doorstep!The icing on the cake?Your commute will never be easier, with the L train just 3, short blocks away with the G train and the Northside Ferry Terminal closer than ever!Advertised rent is net effective, based on 1 month free on a 12-month lease.