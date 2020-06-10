All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 156 North 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
156 North 4th Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

156 North 4th Street

156 N 4th St · (352) 281-1440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

156 N 4th St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
3-bed, 2-bath loft space with incredible features such as...- Newly-renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher! - Corner unit with double exposure and overhead skylights!- Ample storage - Laundry Room- Roof deck opening in late 2020You simply couldn't ask for a better location!On your block, you'll have all that the coveted Northside of Williamsburg has to offer such as healthful food options like Dig Inn, sweetgreens, By Chole and the long-awaited Whole Foods!Modern shopping at your doorstep! the Apple Store, Sephora, Muji and the plethora of new and classic Williamsburg boutiques that has made this neighborhood world-famous!There's just no excuse!! Stay fit with a brand-new Equinox and Flywheel at your doorstep!The icing on the cake?Your commute will never be easier, with the L train just 3, short blocks away with the G train and the Northside Ferry Terminal closer than ever!Advertised rent is net effective, based on 1 month free on a 12-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 North 4th Street have any available units?
156 North 4th Street has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 156 North 4th Street have?
Some of 156 North 4th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 North 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
156 North 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 North 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 156 North 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 156 North 4th Street offer parking?
No, 156 North 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 156 North 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 North 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 North 4th Street have a pool?
No, 156 North 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 156 North 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 156 North 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 156 North 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 North 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 North 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 North 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 156 North 4th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity