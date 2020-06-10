1543 East 19th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym parking garage

NO FEE One Months FREE - Based on 1yr lease, Gross rent $3050---Net Rent $2795This brand new unit has an open kitchen plan with large living/dining room area flooded with sunlight! Large master bedroom with modern ensuite bath and balcony. Medium sized second bedroom and a second full size hallway bath. Washer/dryer hookup in unit, small pets under 20lbs ok. Tenant pays all utilities. Available June 1 move in or sooner if necessary.This building has a complimentary gym, shared zen garden area, beautifu;shared roof deck, virtual doorman, super and PARKING is available for an additional $275mo . Steps to Q train, shops, restaurants and house of worship. dwnyc1633