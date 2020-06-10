All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1543 East 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1543 East 19th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:00 AM

1543 East 19th Street

1543 E 19th St · (347) 351-0577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1543 E 19th St, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Midwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
NO FEE One Months FREE - Based on 1yr lease, Gross rent $3050---Net Rent $2795This brand new unit has an open kitchen plan with large living/dining room area flooded with sunlight! Large master bedroom with modern ensuite bath and balcony. Medium sized second bedroom and a second full size hallway bath. Washer/dryer hookup in unit, small pets under 20lbs ok. Tenant pays all utilities. Available June 1 move in or sooner if necessary.This building has a complimentary gym, shared zen garden area, beautifu;shared roof deck, virtual doorman, super and PARKING is available for an additional $275mo . Steps to Q train, shops, restaurants and house of worship. dwnyc1633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 East 19th Street have any available units?
1543 East 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1543 East 19th Street have?
Some of 1543 East 19th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 East 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1543 East 19th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 East 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1543 East 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1543 East 19th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1543 East 19th Street does offer parking.
Does 1543 East 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 East 19th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 East 19th Street have a pool?
No, 1543 East 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1543 East 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 1543 East 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 East 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1543 East 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1543 East 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1543 East 19th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1543 East 19th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity