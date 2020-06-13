153 Remsen Street

Amenities

Crafted from limestone and granite, 153 Remsen's stately facade reflects its classic Brooklyn Heights setting. Though intimate in scale, with no more than four homes per floor, the gracious large sized residences provide a rare level of comfort and elegance. With only two to four homes per floor, residences offer generous layouts with exceptional closet space. Interior finishes of natural wood and stone in neutral shades create a classic and timeless aesthetic. Select units include expansive outdoor terraces. Dining and lounge furniture, barbeque grills and a play area make the rooftop terrace an appealing place to host a lively social gathering or while away an afternoon with an intimate group of friends all with lovely landscaping and the New York Harbor and Manhattan skyline as a backdrop. In addition to a customized selection of cardio and weightlifting equipment, the fitness center offers a range of wellness services that include group exercise classes, yoga, personal trainer sessions and nutrition consultation.