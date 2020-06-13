All apartments in Brooklyn
153 Remsen Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:37 PM

153 Remsen Street

153 Remsen Street · (212) 957-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

153 Remsen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 14-B · Avail. now

$4,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
yoga
Crafted from limestone and granite, 153 Remsen's stately facade reflects its classic Brooklyn Heights setting. Though intimate in scale, with no more than four homes per floor, the gracious large sized residences provide a rare level of comfort and elegance. With only two to four homes per floor, residences offer generous layouts with exceptional closet space. Interior finishes of natural wood and stone in neutral shades create a classic and timeless aesthetic. Select units include expansive outdoor terraces. Dining and lounge furniture, barbeque grills and a play area make the rooftop terrace an appealing place to host a lively social gathering or while away an afternoon with an intimate group of friends all with lovely landscaping and the New York Harbor and Manhattan skyline as a backdrop. In addition to a customized selection of cardio and weightlifting equipment, the fitness center offers a range of wellness services that include group exercise classes, yoga, personal trainer sessions and nutrition consultation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Remsen Street have any available units?
153 Remsen Street has a unit available for $4,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 153 Remsen Street have?
Some of 153 Remsen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Remsen Street currently offering any rent specials?
153 Remsen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Remsen Street pet-friendly?
No, 153 Remsen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 153 Remsen Street offer parking?
No, 153 Remsen Street does not offer parking.
Does 153 Remsen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 153 Remsen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Remsen Street have a pool?
No, 153 Remsen Street does not have a pool.
Does 153 Remsen Street have accessible units?
No, 153 Remsen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Remsen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 153 Remsen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Remsen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Remsen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
