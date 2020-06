Amenities

**Huge 3.5BR Near Franklin Ave in Crown Heights**Sprawling 3.5BR (convertible to 4BR) apartment with living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen. Located on the fourth floor of a handsome prewar building in Crown Heights. Fantastic location one block from nightlife and great eats on Franklin Avenue, and convenient to 2/3/4/5/S train service. Heat and hot water included in the rent. No dogs allowed. Cats considered on approval.